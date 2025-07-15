Calling All Sports Fans – Get Drafted to be Part of the Action This Upcoming Season!

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America’s leading event services and security provider, is filling hundreds of event staff positions for the upcoming college and professional football seasons. Event staff are responsible for collecting tickets, welcoming and ushering guests, directing foot traffic and providing superior customer service. They are also responsible for ensuring the cleanliness, operational efficiency and maintenance of designated areas to provide a premier fan experience.
WHERE: Currently hiring for the following locations/teams:
- California: Levi Stadium and Chase Center for professional sports
- Colorado: Colorado University for college football and major football stadiums in Bolder, Fort Collins and Denver
- Indiana: Purdue University and Indiana University
- Kentucky: College football in Lexington
- Louisiana: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for professional football
- Missouri: A major football stadium in Kansas City for professional football
- Ohio: Cleveland Browns' Huntington Bank Field, Ohio State University football games and Columbus Crew major league soccer matches
- Pennsylvania: A major football stadium in Pittsburgh for professional football
- Texas: College football in Austin
- Washington: A major football stadium in Seattle for professional football
- Wyoming: University of Wyoming college football
WHY:
“As we gear up for an exciting football season ahead, Allied Universal is looking for dedicated individuals who want to be part of the action while helping keep fans, players, and venues safe. Our team has decades of experience supporting some of the biggest names in sports, providing event support and guest services for professional and college football teams across the country,” said Ty Richmond, president of event services at Allied Universal.
“Working as event staff at these games is more than just a job. It’s a chance to build valuable experience, be part of a dedicated team, and take pride in delivering exceptional service at some of the nation’s premier stadiums. We invite anyone who’s passionate about safety, teamwork, and game day excitement to join us at an upcoming hiring event and be part of our winning team this season.”
WHEN/WHERE: Use the following links to view positions and schedule an online interview:
California
https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/2c5ec4a7-bf57-4588-929a-bcd8401231c0?from=email
Colorado
https://events.indeed.com/event/071c4d15-04c4-4495-a495-f5c177cd1e15/?from=email
Indiana
https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email
Kentucky
https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email
Louisiana
https://events.indeed.com/event/c7629a83-95f4-41ff-a9c2-395bc035b984/?from=email
Missouri
https://events.indeed.com/event/ef440547-d44e-4e5b-bd6c-b8840aec4018/?from=email
Ohio
https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email
Pennsylvania
https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email
Texas
https://events.indeed.com/event/977510fa-fe2e-4b0e-bed2-b08167e8e380/?from=email
Washington
https://events.indeed.com/event/a5b795ea-7fa5-4ee3-bead-bba70b6764e9/?from=email
Wyoming
https://events.indeed.com/event/071c4d15-04c4-4495-a495-f5c177cd1e15/?from=email
