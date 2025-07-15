Calling All Sports Fans – Get Drafted to be Part of the Action This Upcoming Season!

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America’s leading event services and security provider, is filling hundreds of event staff positions for the upcoming college and professional football seasons. Event staff are responsible for collecting tickets, welcoming and ushering guests, directing foot traffic and providing superior customer service. They are also responsible for ensuring the cleanliness, operational efficiency and maintenance of designated areas to provide a premier fan experience.

WHERE: Currently hiring for the following locations/teams:

California: Levi Stadium and Chase Center for professional sports

Colorado: Colorado University for college football and major football stadiums in Bolder, Fort Collins and Denver

Indiana: Purdue University and Indiana University

Kentucky: College football in Lexington

Louisiana: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for professional football

Missouri: A major football stadium in Kansas City for professional football

Ohio: Cleveland Browns' Huntington Bank Field, Ohio State University football games and Columbus Crew major league soccer matches

Pennsylvania: A major football stadium in Pittsburgh for professional football

Texas: College football in Austin

Washington: A major football stadium in Seattle for professional football

Wyoming: University of Wyoming college football



WHY:

“As we gear up for an exciting football season ahead, Allied Universal is looking for dedicated individuals who want to be part of the action while helping keep fans, players, and venues safe. Our team has decades of experience supporting some of the biggest names in sports, providing event support and guest services for professional and college football teams across the country,” said Ty Richmond, president of event services at Allied Universal.

“Working as event staff at these games is more than just a job. It’s a chance to build valuable experience, be part of a dedicated team, and take pride in delivering exceptional service at some of the nation’s premier stadiums. We invite anyone who’s passionate about safety, teamwork, and game day excitement to join us at an upcoming hiring event and be part of our winning team this season.”

WHEN/WHERE: Use the following links to view positions and schedule an online interview:

California

https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/2c5ec4a7-bf57-4588-929a-bcd8401231c0?from=email

Colorado

https://events.indeed.com/event/071c4d15-04c4-4495-a495-f5c177cd1e15/?from=email

Indiana

https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email

Kentucky

https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email

Louisiana

https://events.indeed.com/event/c7629a83-95f4-41ff-a9c2-395bc035b984/?from=email

Missouri

https://events.indeed.com/event/ef440547-d44e-4e5b-bd6c-b8840aec4018/?from=email

Ohio

https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email

Pennsylvania

https://events.indeed.com/event/467d86ca-f536-4f5f-ae60-6670056571f7/?from=email

Texas

https://events.indeed.com/event/977510fa-fe2e-4b0e-bed2-b08167e8e380/?from=email

Washington

https://events.indeed.com/event/a5b795ea-7fa5-4ee3-bead-bba70b6764e9/?from=email

Wyoming

https://events.indeed.com/event/071c4d15-04c4-4495-a495-f5c177cd1e15/?from=email

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b133cd83-eb5c-4a3f-91c0-8056536e8479

Contact information:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications

kari.garcia@aus.com