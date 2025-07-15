The cryptocurrency market is soaring, and major users are using RDG Mining, with 45,000 new users in a single day

London, UK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin (BTC) shatters records, recently surging past $123,000, and the broader cryptocurrency market experiences unprecedented growth, RDGMining, a leading cloud mining platform, today announced a significant milestone: over 45,000 new users registered on July 14th alone. This surge in adoption underscores the increasing global interest in cloud mining as a viable path to passive income, and RDGMining is sharing its success with a daily reward pool of $500,000 for its users.

Redefining Crypto Asset Acquisition for Everyone

RDGMining is transforming how individuals can acquire mainstream cryptocurrencies like BTC and XRP. Traditionally, crypto mining required substantial investments in professional hardware and technical expertise. RDGMining's innovative AI mining solution, however, simplifies this process, making it accessible directly from a mobile phone. This initiative empowers anyone, anywhere, to participate in the digital economy.

"We believe that earning cryptocurrencies should be straightforward and accessible to everyone, not just a select few with specialized equipment," says a spokesperson for RDGMining. "Our platform eliminates the complexities of traditional mining, offering a user-friendly and transparent experience."









Simplified Earnings with Flexible Options

RDGMining addresses common concerns about mining complexity and equipment costs. All earnings are now settled in USDT (Tether), providing a stable, transparent, and worry-free experience. Users have the flexibility to activate Bitcoin mining machines using XRP (Ripple coins) and can easily exchange USDT for XRP, BTC, ETH, or other mainstream cryptocurrencies at any time, allowing for personalized asset allocation.

How to Join the RDGMining Community:

Registration: New users receive a $10 reward upon signing up. Contract Selection: After successful registration, users can choose from a variety of mining contracts tailored to different goals and budgets, catering to both novices and experienced miners.

Boost Your Income with the Affiliate Program:

RDGMining's affiliate program offers an opportunity to earn up to $20,000 per month by inviting friends. For every successful referral who registers and completes their first mining order, users receive 3% of the friend's contract value as a reward. The invitation mechanism is transparent, allowing users to track their earnings and potentially "make money at home with zero investment."

Examples of Potential Daily Profits:

RDGMining offers a range of contract options designed to suit various investment levels:

$10 mining contract: 1-day term, earn $0.60 per

1-day term, earn $0.60 per $100 mining contract: 2-day term, earn $3.50 per

2-day term, earn $3.50 per $500 mining contract: 5-day term, earn $6.25 per

5-day term, earn $6.25 per $1,000 mining contract: 10-day term, earn $13.00 per

10-day term, earn $13.00 per $5,000 mining contract: 30-day term, earn $75.00 per

More mining contracts are available on the RDGMining platform.

Key Advantages of RDGMining Cloud Mining:

No Hardware Required: Users leverage the platform's robust resources without needing to purchase expensive equipment.

Users leverage the platform's robust resources without needing to purchase expensive equipment. Zero Maintenance Costs: RDGMining handles all power, repairs, and operational

RDGMining handles all power, repairs, and operational Green Energy Efficiency: All mining operations are powered by sustainable solar and wind energy.

All mining operations are powered by sustainable solar and wind energy. Newbie Friendly: No technical skills are necessary, and new users receive an immediate $10 registration bonus.

No technical skills are necessary, and new users receive an immediate $10 registration bonus. Daily Stable Income: Users receive daily income, with full principal returned upon contract expiration, ensuring fund security.

Users receive daily income, with full principal returned upon contract expiration, ensuring fund security. Flexible Contract Options: Investment plans range from $100 to $100,000, with contract terms from 1 day to 50 days.

Empowering Financial Freedom

RDGMining aims to make financial freedom more attainable by simplifying the process of earning daily cryptocurrency rewards. With its user-friendly applications, eco-friendly cloud infrastructure, and comprehensive global support, RDGMining is designed to be inclusive, serving the broader public rather than just the tech-savvy elite.

Your phone is already smart – now, let it work for you.

For full details and to participate, visit: https://pyfmjc.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities.