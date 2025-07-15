Chanda Patel of Blue Diamond Production House Announces U.S. Shoot for Tera Mera Nata Theme Song Following Errol Musk Meeting





NEW DELHI, India, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollywood producer Chanda Patel of Blue Diamond Production House has announced that the theme song for her acclaimed film Tera Mera Nata will be shot in the United States, marking a significant step in her global expansion efforts. The announcement follows Patel's recent meeting with Errol Musk in New Delhi and comes ahead of her planned U.S. visit to engage with major Hollywood studios.

The upcoming shoot will feature the theme track—a fusion of Indian classical and contemporary orchestral music—filmed against iconic American backdrops. Locations under consideration include the Grand Canyon, the New York City skyline, and the California coast, chosen to reflect the emotional depth of the film’s central narrative.

“This shoot is not just about locations—it’s about blending cinematic sensibilities from East and West,” said Chanda Patel. “Tera Mera Nata is a story rooted in Indian emotion but universal in spirit. By filming the theme track in the U.S., we’re taking that universality one step further.”

Patel’s decision also signals her continued commitment to fostering cross-cultural collaborations between Bollywood and Hollywood. Her U.S. trip will include meetings with prominent producers and studio executives, further fueling expectations of a forthcoming Indo-Hollywood partnership.

Patel first garnered international attention when Tera Mera Nata was warmly received at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival, earning praise for its poignant storytelling and cross-cultural resonance. With this latest development, she continues to establish herself as a trailblazing figure in the global cinematic landscape.

About Blue Diamond Production

Blue Diamond Production is a film and entertainment company dedicated to producing innovative, high-quality cinema with a global appeal. The company is committed to storytelling that bridges cultures and connects audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Chanda Patel

Company Name: Blue Diamond Production

Email: support@bluediamondproduction.in

