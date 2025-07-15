Creati, an AI Viral Ideation Engine, is Leading this High-Potential Sector with $13 Million in Revenue

San Francisco, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many AI startups are competing in the crowded video generator space, Creati carved out its own niche with the AI Ideation Engine for small businesses and local service providers.

Ella Zhang, the founder of Creati, discovered that the real key to viral content isn't video production itself—it's the viral idea.

"I noticed that top video generation startups are still spending $70,000 to $100,000 on agencies just for a launch video, so I asked these agencies why the cost is so high. " says Ella, "They explained that the real expense is for the viral ideas, storylines and hooks from humanbeing, not for the video production itself."

Creati has revolutionized the marketplace between influencers and small businesses in e-commerce and local services with its "Marketplace for Viral Ideas".

Creati lets influencers make viral videos templates that small businesses can quickly customize by uploading their own product photos. In this revolutionary idea marketplace, Influencers earn ongoing income from their videos while businesses get 100 viral videos in just five minutes without lots of back and forth or contractsThis smart marketplace truly helps both influencers and small businesses by solving their real pain points.

Another benefit of this marketplace is that it acts as a flywheel for Creati, enabling rapid user growth at a very low cost. Since Creati rewards influencers when their templates are used, these influencers are motivated to promote the platform on social media by creating viral videos. These viral ideas help Creati attract many new users while keeping acquisition costs low.

Many people may wonder why small business owners choose Creati over other video platforms to create viral videos. The answer lies in Creati's advanced technology for ensuring consistency in physical products.

As Ella explains, consistency is crucial for e-commerce owners when selling physical goods, and Creati is the only platform on the market that can maintain this level of consistency. This makes videos much more valuable for both e-commerce businesses and local service providers.

Creati's team developed its own in-house model, trained on extensive proprietary industry data, to improve product consistency—giving the platform a key advantage in this area.

Another key aspect of SMB content creation is customizing content for different products and using data-driven optimization during ad campaigns. Even if one starts with the same viral template, it's important to tailor the content for each brand, since they are unique and target different audiences.

Creati achieves customization by using A/B testing and feedback data from Ads Manager. With its unique technology, Creati allows users to create content with different elements, storylines, and hooks.

Once the content is created, Creati automatically uploads it to Ads Manager and pulls down the click-through rate using API. This information supports post-training for the ideation LLM, which then uses the data to adjust the storyline, elements, and each frame to aim for a higher click-through rate.

This essential data feedback loop creates a strong data advantage and results in high switching costs for the product. If a user wants to switch to a different service, they would need to spend $5,000 to $6,000 to rerun their ads. Otherwise, their click-through rate could decrease by 20% or more.

By using Creati's ideation LLM, Street Vogue transformed from bankruptcy to profitability. After just six months with Creati, Street Vogue expanded from one employee to a team of 20, achieved 12x revenue growth, and became profitable. The key to this turnaround was redirecting their content shooting budget to advertising, which improved their ad ROI and ultimately led to profitability.

Creati is also a go-to solution for many AI-focused startups. Whenever a new feature is launched, today's AI startups often create engaging viral videos to promote it, making this a significant market for Creati. Recently, Creati helped an AI agent startup called Simular go viral on Twitter without having a marketing team. The ideation LLM generated the concept of the "Ape" and introduced Simular's new feature, which received over 2 million views within 24 hours on Twitter.

This viral superpower also attracts many enterprises, like Shein and Cider, to have organic, early adoption on Creati.

"Content generation for a business is fundamentally different from general video creation, "says Ella. "Business owners put a high value on data-driven optimization, so we need to close the end-to-end ads workflow loop for them."

That's where Creati is differentiated: not just serving as an idea and content engine, but evolving into a full-stack viral growth machine—guiding strategy, testing variations, distributing through real influencer channels, running ads, and optimizing content based on feedback data.

"Ads are just our proof of concept. In the future, whether you're having a conversation or deciding what to wear, Creati will give you viral ideas for anything to help you truly stand out, " says Ella. "Creati will be the ideation engine for everything."

In a space dominated by demos and prototypes, Creati stands out by doing the hard thing: building something people will pay for.

And in 2025, that's the real AI moonshot.

