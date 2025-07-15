Tivity Health Appoints Natasha Deckmann as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tivity Health, a leading provider of healthy lifestyle solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, and WholeHealth Living®, announced today that Natasha Deckmann, M.D., has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Deckmann is an experienced strategic healthcare operator with over 20 years of leadership across healthcare services, health systems, financial services and consulting. She joined Tivity Health in 2024 as Chief Transformation Officer and became Co-President in December 2024.

As Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Deckmann will be responsible for driving the organization’s growth and strategic priorities, engaging extensively with existing and new customers, and broadening the company’s product portfolio to deliver meaningful top and bottom-line growth for the organization.

Prior to joining Tivity Health, Ms. Deckmann served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer of SecureSeniorConnections, a digital platform focused on reducing loneliness and social isolation among seniors. Previously, she served as Chief Executive Officer of CarePoint Health System, a hospital and physician group health system in New Jersey, and Senior Vice President and Head of Population Health Solutions at Optum. Ms. Deckmann holds a dual M.D. and M.B.A. from Northwestern University and a B.S. in Economics from the University of Michigan.

“I am thrilled to take on this role and look forward to building upon Tivity Health’s mission to help millions of adults live healthier and more active lives and to drive even more value for our clients, partners and members,” said Ms. Deckmann.

Tivity Health President and Chief Operating Officer, Caroline Khalil, will work alongside Ms. Deckmann leveraging her deep leadership experience in Medicare and commercial fitness and operational management. Ms. Khalil has been instrumental in the operational growth and market expansion for Tivity Health as both a public and private company.

“I look forward to working closely with Natasha to continue to leverage the complementary strengths and experience of our leadership team to deliver positive impact for our members and our clients,” explains Ms. Khalil.

Brian Kane will also be joining the Tivity Health Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. Mr. Kane brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across healthcare services, health plan operations and capital markets. Most recently, he served as President of Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health, leading an organization that serves approximately 35 million members across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and ancillary businesses. Prior to Aetna, he was Chief Financial Officer at Humana, where he oversaw financial operations and helped drive the company's strategic transformation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kane spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs advising on major healthcare and other industry transactions.



“It is an honor to join Tivity Health as Executive Chairman. I have admired the company for many years, and I am excited about the great opportunities ahead for the organization. I very much look forward to engaging closely with Natasha, Caroline and the rest of the leadership team to help drive Tivity Health’s success,” said Mr. Kane.



Stone Point Capital acquired Tivity Health in June 2022. “We are confident that Natasha and Caroline will continue to deliver strong results for Tivity’s customers and members, while driving the growth and expansion of the business,” said Chuck Davis, Co-CEO of Stone Point Capital. “We are also excited to welcome Brian, a talented operator who we have known for many years, to the Tivity Health Board.”

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, health systems and providers nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

Media Contact

Christina Chu

Christina.Chu@Finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c260f07d-dbdf-4889-8ffe-b9dd440c08ef