XLA Health Launches Modern Outsourcing Platform to Help Medical Practices Slash Administrative Overload

New York, NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XLA Health (www.xlahealth.com) officially rebrands its HIPAA-compliant outsourcing platform designed to relieve private‐practice physicians of the everyday administrative grind. By pairing college-educated, bilingual teams with automation tools, XLA Health tackles front-desk scheduling, insurance billing, prior authorizations and patient communications—so providers can reclaim time for clinical care. xlahealth.com









“Most doctors didn’t go to medical school to chase claim denials or remind patients about copays,” said Rafael Noriega, CEO of XLA Health. “Our mission is to give practices instant access to skilled, flexible talent, without the HR headaches , while guaranteeing the data security standards healthcare demands.”

Key Features

Full-cycle Revenue Support – Eligibility checks, clean-claim submission, denial management, and payment posting handled by certified billers.

– Eligibility checks, clean-claim submission, denial management, and payment posting handled by certified billers. Front-Office Coverage – Appointment scheduling, recall campaigns, and real-time patient chat in English and Spanish, aligned with U.S. time zones and growing population. xlahealth.com

– Appointment scheduling, recall campaigns, and real-time patient chat in English and Spanish, aligned with U.S. time zones and growing population. xlahealth.com Automation-Ready Workflows – Integrated AI and RPA tools speed up data entry and document handling, freeing human specialists for high-judgement tasks. xlahealth.com

– Integrated AI and RPA tools speed up data entry and document handling, freeing human specialists for high-judgement tasks. xlahealth.com HIPAA & BAA-Backed Security – End-to-end encryption, dedicated U.S. data centers, and Business Associate Agreements for every engagement. xlahealth.com

– End-to-end encryption, dedicated U.S. data centers, and Business Associate Agreements for every engagement. xlahealth.com Transparent, No-Lock-In Pricing – Practices scale hours up or down with zero hidden fees, paying only for the support they use. xlahealth.com

Tackling Burnout and Staffing Gaps

A recent MGMA survey found 60 % of practices cite staffing shortages as their #1 operational pain point. XLA Health plugs that gap overnight, assigning vetted teams who ramp up in days—not months—while slashing typical support costs by up to 40 %.

Early Client Results

“We cleared a three-month billing backlog in two weeks,” said Dr. Melissa Chen. “Collections jumped 18 %, and my staff finally leaves on time.”

About XLA Health

Headquartered in New York, XLA Health provides outsourced front-office, billing and patient-engagement services exclusively to healthcare organizations. Its blended on-shore/near-shore workforce combines U.S.-based leadership with Latin-American talent for seamless, same-time-zone collaboration.

Media Contact

press@xlahealth.com | (914) 230-0920

