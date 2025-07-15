Camfil Brings Clean Air Solutions to Dallas' Healthcare Facilities

Dallas, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration technology, has announced new clean air resources specially designed for hospitals and healthcare facilities in Dallas. With increasing urban pollution, fluctuating weather patterns, and the critical need for strict air quality in healthcare environments, Camfil's solutions aim to support healthcare providers in delivering safe, particle-free air for patients and staff.

Dallas hospitals face unique air quality challenges stemming from urban air pollution and extreme weather conditions. During the hot summer months, for instance, hospitals rely heavily on air conditioning systems. "If HVAC systems are not properly maintained, they can become breeding grounds for mold and bacteria," John Davidson, Branch Manager on Camfil USA's Dallas team explained. "These indoor air quality concerns, paired with high patient volumes and constant use of medical equipment, make air quality a vital issue for healthcare providers in the region."

To address these challenges, Camfil offers a range of cutting-edge solutions.

HEPA filters capture a minimum of 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. These filters are ideal for critical areas such as operating rooms, intensive care units (ICUs), and isolation rooms.

Energy-efficient pre-filters trap larger contaminants to extend the life of HEPA filters while reducing energy costs.

Portable air purifiers and MERV-A rated, high efficiency air filters further enhance flexibility, addressing emergency overflow requirements and unique regional challenges like Dallas' high dust and humidity levels.

By implementing Camfil's air filtration systems, hospitals can achieve key benefits, including compliance with ASHRAE and CDC guidelines, improved patient outcomes through reduced airborne infections, and lower operational costs due to longer-lasting filters. Camfil's systems also emphasize sustainability by incorporating recyclable materials and energy-efficient designs.

“For hospitals and healthcare facilities, maintaining clean, particle-free air isn’t optional — it’s essential to comply with regulatory standards, prevent airborne transmission of infections, and safeguard vulnerable patients,” said Davidson.

Camfil invites Dallas-based healthcare facilities to explore their range of solutions and schedule an air quality consultation.

Access the full resource: https://cleanair.camfil.us/2025/05/06/camfil-dallas-hospital-air-filters/

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world.

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

Phone: 888-599-6620

Email: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com



