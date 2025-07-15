Pennsylvania Data Center Partners and PowerHouse Data Centers Launch Joint Venture to Build Next-Gen 1.35 GW Hyperscale Data Center Campus in Carlisle, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Data Center Partners, a leader in data center development within the Commonwealth, together with PowerHouse Data Centers, the fifth largest data center developer in the United States, announced plans for their first joint venture: a $15 billion project with three hyperscale data center campuses in Central Pennsylvania. The new AI data hub, Pennsylvania Digital I (PAX) will deliver 1.35 GW of capacity with expandability up to 1.8 GW, comprising scale and speed for AI data center development.

The project was announced today before President Donald Trump and distinguished global leaders in energy and artificial intelligence, international investors, representatives from labor and trades, as well as Pennsylvania officials at the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit hosted by Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA) at Carnegie Mellon University.

The master plan for PAX includes the construction of three data center campuses with each campus featuring six buildings and a dedicated 450 MW substation. PAX will have access to 17 metropolitan fiber networks, including direct peering with Ashburn, Virginia.

“This venture between Pennsylvania Data Center Partners and PowerHouse Data Centers is groundbreaking for AI infrastructure,” said Senator Dave McCormick. “It’s a bold and meaningful investment that puts Pennsylvania at the heart of America’s emerging AI tech economy.”

The project is anticipated to deliver significant economic benefits for the local community, including generating more than $65 million in direct tax revenue with allocations of $45 + million to the Cumberland Valley School District, $10 + million to Middlesex Township, and $10 + million to Cumberland County. Furthermore, the development is expected to create high-skilled employment positions spanning areas such as construction, project management, engineering, and electrical work.

“This landmark deal with PowerHouse represents a pivotal step for our expansion across Pennsylvania—a state uniquely positioned for data center development thanks to our state and local leaders willing to tap its abundant natural power resources. We’re proud to help lead the charge in building the infrastructure that will define the next era of AI and technological innovation,” said Pennsylvania Data Center Partners CEO Igal J. Feibush.

"Pennsylvania is important as a growing AI data center market for the Nation and our Pennsylvania Digital I (PAX) project is in the very heart of the state with its access to not only Ashburn, but all of the most important markets in the Eastern United States,” said Doug Fleit, CEO and Co-founder of PowerHouse Data Centers. “This campus is built for speed, engineered for growth, and located where the next wave of infrastructure will take shape for our customers.”

As part of this transformative project, PPL Electric Utilities will connect the campuses to their transmission system, ensuring the reliable delivery of power to the data center campuses and the surrounding community.

“PPL Electric Utilities’ investments in its transmission system position us to support economic growth and reliably serve all customers. We’re ready to serve new customers when they’re ready to interconnect,” said Christine Martin, president of PPL Electric Utilities. “Our commitment to innovation and grid reliability aligns seamlessly with the vision for this project and the emergence of Central Pennsylvania as a technology hub. We’re excited to be part of Pennsylvania Data Center Partners and PowerHouse Data Centers’ investment in the state and look forward to the positive effects it can have for our customers and the local economy.”

The new data center campus is generating significant interest among hyperscalers.

Pennsylvania Data Center Partners and PowerHouse Data Centers are committed to building lasting relationships with the local community. Both organizations are actively engaging with area nonprofits, investing in STEM education, and providing resources to support charitable initiatives across the region. “Our shared vision goes beyond infrastructure—it’s about strengthening the fabric of the communities where we operate,” added Feibush.

Project Highlights:

Footprint : Approximately 700-acre site with three campuses with 450 MW each.





: Approximately 700-acre site with three campuses with 450 MW each. Utility Capacity : 1.35 GW with scalable growth up to 1.8 GW.





: 1.35 GW with scalable growth up to 1.8 GW. Near-Term Power Delivery : 300 MW by 2Q 2027.





: 300 MW by 2Q 2027. Tax Incentives : Pennsylvania’s data center tax exemption provides 100% abatement of sales and use taxes on equipment and electricity for up to 15 years.





: Pennsylvania’s data center tax exemption provides 100% abatement of sales and use taxes on equipment and electricity for up to 15 years. Robust Fiber Infrastructure : Direct peering to Ashburn, VA and connectivity to 17 metro fiber providers.





: Direct peering to Ashburn, VA and connectivity to 17 metro fiber providers. Strategic Location: Carlisle is in the heart of the Northeast’s emerging AI corridor, with the scale, power and location hyperscale clients are demanding.





Carlisle is in the heart of the Northeast’s emerging AI corridor, with the scale, power and location hyperscale clients are demanding. Aesthetic Design: PowerHouse Data Centers is a leader in thoughtful and aesthetic architectural for data center development.



Further project updates will be shared as development progresses.

About Pennsylvania Data Center Partners

Pennsylvania Data Center Partners is a developer and owner of hyperscale data centers throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Through our land acquisition, power, procurement and speed-to-market development process, we build next generation hyperscale data center campuses that meet the demand for massive computing resources which train and deploy complex generative AI models. Our ready-to-scale, strategically located sites ensure hyperscalers, investors and communities all benefit from the ensuing world-class digital infrastructure. For more information, visit PADataCenters.com.

About PowerHouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, wholly owned and operated by American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is a pioneering developer and owner of next-generation data centers, providing sophisticated real estate solutions for hyperscalers that meet their market, data, utility, and space demands. PowerHouse is an established leader in world-class data center development, with 86 data centers underway or in planning, representing over 24 million square feet and 6 GW in seven major Tier I and Tier II markets. PowerHouse’s full suite of development services integrates asset strategy, fast-track approvals, infrastructure, on-site power procurement, and sustainable building practices into every project. Visit our newsroom for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube , and X.

