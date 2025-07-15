Watt2Trade Launches World’s First Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Electricity

Mexico City, Mexico, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watt2Trade, a pioneering blockchain-based energy platform, today announced the official launch of the world’s first decentralized exchange (DEX) for electricity, enabling peer-to-peer energy trading across global markets in real time.





Built on blockchain technology, Watt2Trade allows users to buy, sell, and trade real kilowatts of electricity — much like tokens on a DEX — making the $80 billion global electricity market accessible to individuals for the first time. Unlike traditional power markets dominated by institutional players and regulatory complexity, Watt2Trade is available 24/7, globally, and enables seamless participation from both energy producers and consumers.

“Energy has always been one of the most essential, yet inaccessible, financial assets for individuals,” said Carlos Aurelio Hernández, CEO of Watt2Trade. “We’re changing that by giving people the ability to trade energy just like they trade crypto — securely, transparently, and on their own terms.”

Carlos is a fourth-generation energy entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience leading energy infrastructure projects in Latin America. His past ventures — HHGM, SUJIO, and Volta Capital — have delivered over 500 energy projects and serve as the operational and strategic backbone for Watt2Trade.

The platform is already integrated with real-time electricity market data from CENACE (Mexico), ERCOT (Texas), CAISO (California), and Nord Pool (Europe) — enabling users to tap into live prices and real demand cycles.

Watt2Trade also features a simulation mode for new users, allowing them to learn and experiment with peer-to-peer energy trading in a risk-free environment before trading real assets. The platform is currently accessible at www.watt2trade.com .

About Watt2Trade

Watt2Trade is the world’s first decentralized energy trading platform, enabling peer-to-peer electricity exchange via blockchain. Users can buy and sell real kilowatts, stake the $Wattoin token, vote on governance decisions, and tap into live market integrations across multiple countries. With deep industry roots and a mission to decentralize one of the last institutional strongholds in global finance, Watt2Trade is reshaping the future of energy access and ownership.