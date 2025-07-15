CPS Technologies Secures Fourth SBIR Contract of 2025

NORTON, Mass., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies announced today the award of its fourth Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract of the year, continuing its partnership with the U.S. Navy to support next-generation defense solutions. This Phase I SBIR contract focuses on reducing the weight of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), a vital transport platform for U.S. Marine Corps operations on both land and sea.

Under the six-month, $140,000 award—with an optional six-month extension worth an additional $100,000—CPS will apply its deep expertise in advanced materials and composite engineering. The goal: to identify and evaluate vehicle components, such as armor, suspensions, and hatches, that can be redesigned with lightweight alternatives to improve fuel efficiency, buoyancy, and operational range.

“This award underscores our growing role in supporting the evolving needs of the Marine Corps and Navy,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO of CPS Technologies. “With the ACV family now fielded in multiple mission-ready variants, reducing weight without compromising protection or mobility is more critical than ever. We're proud to contribute to technologies that could enhance the vehicle’s performance across a range of demanding environments.”

The project will be led by Matthew Karnick, a CPS Materials Scientist and two-time SBIR award recipient, who brings a strong background in composite innovation and structural optimization.

In parallel, CPS Technologies announced receipt of its first purchase order for AlMax™ materials. In 2024, CPS became the exclusive global licensee of Fiber-Reinforced Aluminum (FRA) Composites. Originally developed by Triton Systems, Inc., the material is now being commercialized by CPS under the AlMax™ brand. Offering the density of aluminum, AlMax™ delivers superior performance, including exceptional wear resistance and greater strength at high temperatures. The AlMax logo is shown below.





“We see strong interest across multiple markets for the unique performance advantages that AlMax provides,” said Mackey. “This initial order from a domestic manufacturer, while modest in size, signals promising commercial traction. Customer feedback has been highly encouraging, and we believe this is just the beginning of a strong growth trajectory for the product.”

Together, the new SBIR contract and AlMax’s first commercial order mark significant steps forward for CPS Technologies. These achievements underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation in material science and its mission to deliver practical, mission-ready solutions for government and commercial customers alike.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “will,” “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates” and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62dafa66-f374-4180-8ea5-cedf6d9a7e44