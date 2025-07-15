AIXA Miner Launches New AI Enhanced Cloud Mining Event to Propel Daily Passive Crypto Income

Denver, CO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What’s New: The AI Boost Event

From July 15 through July 20, 2025, new and existing users can access:

Elevated AI‑Optimization : Enhanced algorithmic allocation across BTC, ETH, and DOGE contracts—adjusting mining power in real time for peak efficiency.





: Enhanced algorithmic allocation across BTC, ETH, and DOGE contracts—adjusting mining power in real time for peak efficiency. Bonus Mining Power : An extra +10% hashrate on all new orders placed during the event window.





: An extra on all new orders placed during the event window. Zero Fees & No Lock‑Ins : All contracts include daily returns and full capital repayment at contract end, with no hidden fees.





: All contracts include daily returns and full capital repayment at contract end, with no hidden fees. $20 Signup Bonus: Every new registration receives a complimentary $20 credit toward their first contract.





Featured Contracts — AI Boost Included

Contract Investment Duration Daily Earnings Total Return (incl. capital) ROI DOGE iBeLink BM L3 $300 2 days ~$4.08 ×110% ≈ $4.49/day ≈$308 + bonus ≈2.72% LTC AntMiner L9 $500 3 days ~$6.90 ×110% ≈ $7.59/day ≈$522.77 ≈4.14% BTC S19 XP Hyd 3U $4,600 12 days ~$70.38 ×110% ≈ $77.42/day ≈$5,530 ≈18.36% BTC ANTSPACE MD5 $101,000 2 days ~$5,151 ×110% ≈ $5,666/day ≈$112,332 ≈10.20%

These reflect the standard offerings with a +10% AI Boost automatically applied to new contracts purchased within the event timeframe.

Why Now?

Surging AI‑Crypto Interest : As AI-integrated crypto projects gain attention, AIXA Miner provides a stable, low-risk income path through AI-managed mining.





: As AI-integrated crypto projects gain attention, AIXA Miner provides a stable, low-risk income path through AI-managed mining. Zero Hardware & Energy Hassle : Contracts are cloud-hosted, powered by renewable energy, and come with 24/7 AI monitoring—no mining gear or maintenance required.





: Contracts are cloud-hosted, powered by renewable energy, and come with 24/7 AI monitoring—no mining gear or maintenance required. Transparent Daily Payouts: Profits are disbursed in USDT or stablecoins, securely stored, with full capital returned—no surprises.





How to Join the AI Boost Event

Register or log in to AIXA Miner’s official website or via the mobile app (Android/iOS).



Activate your $20 signup bonus (new users).



Choose a mining contract — the AI Boost is automatically applied at checkout.



Monitor your dashboard for live ROI updates, collect earnings daily, and reinvest or withdraw anytime.





Event Benefits

Short-Term Flexibility : Contracts span just 2–12 days—perfect for testing the platform without long commitments.





: Contracts span just 2–12 days—perfect for testing the platform without long commitments. Eco-Conscious Mining : Operates fully on clean energy sources (solar, wind, hydropower).





: Operates fully on clean energy sources (solar, wind, hydropower). Referral Upside: Benefit from AIXA’s 3-level affiliate program (5% / 2% / 1%)—earn even if you don’t invest.





About AIXA Miner



Established in 2020, AIXA Miner offers a legal platform that democratizes cloud mining through AI-driven optimization and full transparency. Millions trust its web and mobile solutions to earn passive cryptocurrency income without hardware or technical hurdles.

With the AI Boost Event live now, AIXA Miner invites both novices and seasoned crypto investors to experience smarter, greener, and more profitable cloud mining, punctuated by a limited‑time performance edge.

For more information or to get started, visit AIXA Miner’s official website.https://aixaminer.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.