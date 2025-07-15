AI-Powered Cloud Mining Gets Smarter: BSTR Miner Unveils XRP Mining-Integrated Platform for Everyday Crypto Earners

Los Angeles, USA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – In response to Ripple’s rapidly growing global infrastructure, BSTR Miner has launched an intelligent new cloud mining platform that makes earning cryptocurrency easier than ever. Designed for everyone from first-time users to experienced investors, the platform removes the need for mining hardware or technical skills—offering short-term, flexible contracts to mine leading assets such as XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

AI-Driven Smart Yield Engine

At the core of the platform is BSTR Miner’s proprietary Adaptive Intelligence Engine™, which automatically reallocates mining resources based on real-time market trends. Users can mine XRP directly or diversify with auto-optimized multi-asset strategies. With support for over 15 digital currencies, the platform delivers daily returns and stable earnings across changing market conditions.

What Makes BSTR Miner Stand Out?

Dynamic Asset Allocation: AI-optimized mining across BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, LTC, BCH, and stablecoins

XRP-First Integration: Fully integrated XRP mining, deposits, and withdrawals—plus 100% return of principal at contract completion

Institutional-Grade Infrastructure: Built on Tier 3 data centers with real-time transparency dashboards and high uptime reliability

Flexible Plans for Every Level

Whether you’re just starting or scaling your crypto strategy, BSTR Miner has a plan designed for your goals:

Explorer Plan: Entry-level contracts starting at only $10, ideal for beginners

Growth Plan: Mid-range 5–30 day terms with strong daily yields

Yield Optimization Plan: 40–60 day contracts tailored to maximize longer-term returns

All plans include daily withdrawal access and return the full principal upon maturity.

【Click here for more contract details】

Leadership Perspective

“Most cloud mining services still lack transparency and real adaptability,” said Alex Vance, CEO of BSTR Miner. “Our platform combines enterprise-grade infrastructure with intuitive tools that put users in control—making XRP mining simple, smart, and accessible.”

How to Get Started

Sign up – Available on web, iOS and Android (includes welcome bonus) Official website: https://www.bstrminer.com

Choose Your Strategy – Pick your asset and contract length (1–60 days)

Earn Daily – Track real-time performance and withdraw earnings at any time

About BSTR Miner

Founded in 2019, BSTR Miner is a global leader in secure and scalable cloud mining. Now offering XRP mining, the company delivers institutional performance in a platform built for individual investors—combining cutting-edge AI and financial accessibility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.