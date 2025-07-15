Autolus Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LONDON & GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies and candidates, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 360,550 shares of its common stock to 60 employees pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Autolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $2.47 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Autolus’ common stock on July 9, 2025. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with Autolus through the applicable vesting dates.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

