Sanara MedTech to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

FORT WORTH, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets, today announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on August 13, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and hold a question and answer session at the end of the call. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 888-506-0062 (international callers: 973-528-0011) and the access code is 132343. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 27, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 52721.

A live webcast of Sanara’s conference call is accessible by clicking here and will be made available under the ‘Events’ section of the Company's Investor Relations website, www.SanaraMedTech.com/investor-relations/. An online replay will be available for approximately one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skin markets. The Company markets, distributes and develops surgical, wound and skin products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on ACTIGENTM Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix, TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft, and BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold in the wound care market: BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. For more information, please visit sanaramedtech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and mission, the development of new products, the timing of commercialization of products, the regulatory approval process and expansion of the Company’s business in value-based wound care. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the Company’s ability to build out its executive team, the Company’s ability to identify and effectively utilize the net proceeds of its term loan to support the Company’s growth initiatives, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Powell or Mike Piccinino, CFA

ICR Healthcare

IR@sanaramedtech.com