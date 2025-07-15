Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF), the holding company of Orrstown Bank, announced today that it will report second quarter 2025 earnings at the close of business on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company’s quarterly results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The conference call and webcast details are below:
Earnings Release: Tuesday, July 22, 2025, After Market Close
Conference Call and Webcast: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 9:00 am ET
Webcast:
Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s earnings presentation by joining via webcast at:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/935555390
Telephone:
To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may participate by telephone by dialing:
USA / International Toll: +1 (646) 307-1963
USA - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411
Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
Conference ID: 5555102
Recorded Playback:
An audio recording of the conference call will be available by telephone until July 30, 2025 by dialing one of the numbers listed below:
US & Canada Toll-Free: (800) 770-2030
US Toll: (609) 800-9909
Canada Toll: (647) 362-9199
Playback ID: 5555102#
The audio recording of the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.orrstown.com.
About Orrstown
With $5.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ORRF." For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Neil Kalani
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
717-510-7097
nkalani@orrstown.com