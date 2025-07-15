Leslie’s Announces Seasoned Retail Executive Amy College as Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer

PHOENIX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, today announced appointment of Amy College as the company’s new Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer effective July 20, 2025. In addition to merchandising, inventory, supply chain, logistics and manufacturing, Ms. College will be responsible for the company’s digital marketplace business. In conjunction with Ms. College’s appointment, Moyo LaBode, the company’s outgoing Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer has left Leslie’s, effective July 15, 2025.

Ms. College has more than 25 years of retail operations leadership experience including merchandising, supply chain and store operations. Ms. College spent nearly five years at Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) and most recently served as Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer where she was responsible for category merchandising, enterprise demand planning, visual merchandising, owned brand product development and sourcing as well as distribution operations. Previously, Ms. College served as Senior Vice President, Operations, Strategy and Territory General Manager for Petco stores. Prior to joining Petco, Ms. College spent more than 20 years at Best Buy. During her tenure, Ms. College served in merchandising and category management leadership roles, including Chief Category Officer for the company’s home theater, smart home, digital imaging and appliances. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our leadership team at this pivotal time in Leslie’s transformation,” said Jason McDonell, Leslie’s chief executive officer. “With significant retail, merchandising and general management experience, she brings a unique blend of strategic vision and operational expertise that I am confident will help guide us through this next chapter and deliver against our transformation initiatives. I am confident her values-driven leadership style and deep commitment to customer experience will be instrumental in accelerating our progress, strengthening cross-functional collaboration and delivering results that position us for long-term success.”

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide. The company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contact

Elisabeth Eisleben

Senior Vice President, Investor & Public Relations

Leslie’s, Inc.

investorrelations@lesl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy, value proposition, legal proceedings, competitive advantages, market size, growth opportunities, industry expectations, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2024 and in our other filings with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.