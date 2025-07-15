VALHI ANNOUNCES EXPECTED SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report second quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO 2 ), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

