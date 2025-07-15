Vowels Founder Kortney Lee Releases “What Is Healthy?”—A Book That Defines What the MAHA Report Never Did

KANSAS CITY, MO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kortney Lee, self-described “nerd of all things” and founder of Community Groceries, Vowels, and several grassroots health initiatives, announces the release of his debut nonfiction book: What Is Healthy?—a timely redefinition of health in America.

Written before the federal Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) report, What Is Healthy? confronts the issue that report failed to answer: What does it actually mean to be healthy?

The book, nearly ten years in development, challenges wellness trends, diet myths, and inherited misinformation—like BMI, a formula created for population studies, not personal health. Lee explains how BMI was never meant to define wellness, yet it shaped policy, insurance, and shame. Instead of chasing numbers, he offers a definition rooted in clarity, sustainability, and generational change.

“We’ve inherited confusion, passed down dysfunction, and now we’re watching children suffer the consequences,” said Lee. “This book isn’t about blame. It’s about breaking the cycle and asking better questions.”

Quoting Proverbs—“Teach a child in the way they should go…”—Lee argues that health starts with children. From school meals to home habits, today’s choices shape tomorrow. Yet many parents pass down patterns they never chose—reacting to their own childhood or simply repeating what they were born into.

Lee doesn’t mince words: “Our health is stolen—and then we’re expected to buy it back on a silver platter, like it was never ours to begin with.” The book confronts this reality, exposing how industries profit from confusion while families pay the price.

What Is Healthy? also connects food to climate change—showing how mass production, subsidies, and environmental damage have reshaped what ends up on our plates.

“Healthy,” Lee reminds us, “isn’t about restriction—it’s about restoration. The word itself tells us: healthy means heal-thy.” The book speaks to anyone who wants to learn how to heal—not just physically, but emotionally and generationally.

“If we don’t change the narrative, the hope for tomorrow is gone,” Lee warns. What Is Healthy? is more than a book—it’s a call to unlearn, rebuild, and reclaim what was once freely ours.

What Is Healthy? releases July 14, 2025. Visit www.whatishealthy.org or email info@vowels.org.

