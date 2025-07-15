Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), announces it will release second quarter 2025 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suninc.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13754394

The replay will be accessible through August 14, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 502 developed properties comprising approximately 174,850 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com