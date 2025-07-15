LGI Homes Debuts Three New Floor Plans at The Valley in Elgin, South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the launch of three brand-new floor plans at The Valley, a beautiful new construction community in the charming town of Elgin, SC.

“We are excited to introduce our newest floor plans to The Valley community,” said Chris Cositore, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes. “With only 36 homes remaining in this 244-lot neighborhood, now is the perfect time for buyers to find the space, style and value they’ve been looking for. We’re proud to offer these final opportunities to own in such a special community.”

Each of the new floor plans is designed to meet the diverse needs of homebuyers by blending comfort, functionality, and affordability:

The Blanco : A charming one-story home offering three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,316 square feet of open living space. Ideal for first-time buyers or small families, the Blanco starts at $282,900 .

: A charming one-story home offering three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,316 square feet of open living space. Ideal for first-time buyers or small families, the Blanco starts at . The Carolina : This spacious two-story design features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,700 square feet, complete with a covered back patio, perfect for enjoying quiet evenings at home. Pricing begins at $298,900 .

: This spacious two-story design features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,700 square feet, complete with a covered back patio, perfect for enjoying quiet evenings at home. Pricing begins at . The Avery: Offering 1,800 square feet, the Avery delivers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and bright, open-concept living areas designed for hosting and relaxing. This floor plan is available from $306,900.



Every home at The Valley includes LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ package, a suite of designer upgrades at no added cost. Premium features such as stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, upper wood cabinets with crown molding, front yard landscaping, and smart-home features like USB outlets and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener come included in each home. Energy-efficient components such as double-pane Low-E windows, LED lighting, and programmable thermostats also come standard in every home.

Set in a peaceful, tree-lined setting with quick access to Columbia, The Valley offers a balance of small-town charm and modern convenience. Residents enjoy proximity to major employers, local schools, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

To learn more about the new floor plans or to schedule a private tour at The Valley, call (844) 885-8940 ext. 657 or visit LGIHomes.com/TheValley.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

