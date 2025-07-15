Mint Miner launches XRP cloud mining service to promote intelligent value-added of digital assets

New York City, NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid expansion of the Ripple ecosystem, Mint Miner , the world's leading green cloud mining platform, has launched a breakthrough service: AI-driven intelligent cloud mining based on XRP. Introducing XRP mining into a platform where users can access data remotely breaks the long-standing inherent perception that XRP is "unmineable".





Mint Miner cloud mining does not require any hardware or technical background. Global users can start XRP cloud mining with one click through a browser or mobile app to obtain stable daily income.

XRP cloud mining: speed, efficiency and income

XRP has long been a crypto asset favored by institutions due to its high performance and low cost in the field of cross-border payments. Mint Miner's intelligent mining system, XRP is entering a new stage - not only can it be used for payment, but also for creating sustainable income.

Mint Miner automatically schedules through AI algorithms. The platform not only supports XRP mining, but also can intelligently switch to BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC and other assets with better returns to ensure that users maximize their mining returns. Daily income is settled in real time, and multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies are supported for extraction, truly realizing income freedom.

Five advantages of Mint Miner XRP cloud mining:

❶Full ecosystem XRP support: From purchasing contracts to extracting income, all can be completed through XRP, without the need to exchange other assets.

❷AI-driven intelligent mining: The algorithm monitors the income data of the entire network in real time, dynamically adjusts the computing power, and ensures the maximization of mining income.

❸Remote barrier-free operation: No mining machine or configuration is required, just register and log in to the App or website to start mining.

❹Flexible income currency: Supports settlement of multiple currencies such as BTC, ETH, USDC, SOL, DOGE, LTC, BCH, etc.

❺Principal return mechanism: After the contract expires, the system automatically returns the initial investment and income to ensure the safety of user funds.

Mint Miner has diversified contracts to suit different user strategies

Various flexible contracts with terms ranging from 1 day to 20 days. Suitable for novices with short-term mining returns, and also suitable for crypto asset holders seeking long-term returns. All contracts have fixed income and automated management mechanisms to ensure that the investment process is simple, transparent and controllable.

It only takes 3 steps to start Mint Miner cloud mining:

① Register an account --Visit the Mint Miner official website and fill in your username and email address. You can get a $15 new user bonus;

②Select a contract--Choose a suitable cloud mining contract based on your personal budget and strategy;

The following is a list of some of the cloud computing power contracts





For more information, view contract details or start mining, please visit: https://mintminer.com/

③Start making money--Settle income every 24 hours. The income will be automatically sent to the account and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Mint Miner leads the next generation of crypto mining experience

Since its establishment in 2016, Mint Miner has been committed to bringing institutional-level mining services to global users, covering more than 180 countries and regions around the world, and the number of users has exceeded 5 million. The introduction of XRP cloud mining not only continues the platform's consistent technological leadership, but also represents the further popularization and personalized development of crypto asset management.

Finally:

"We believe that true financial inclusion comes from the simplification of technology and the improvement of efficiency," said a Mint Miner spokesperson: "XRP is one of the ideal crypto assets. Global users can participate in the growth of the XRP network and obtain stable income every day without any threshold."

Mining income is credited daily, regardless of market fluctuations

In the current market environment with increasing uncertainty, Mint Miner provides a reliable and automated way to increase the value of digital assets. No longer relying on price speculation, no longer restricted by cumbersome technology, using AI and cloud computing, everyone can participate in the future cloud mining system.

Media Contact:

Contact Email: info@mintminer.com

Official Website: https://mintminer.com/

