CurrentSCM Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

Calgary, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrentSCM, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, announced it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This independent attestation, performed by the nationally recognized CPA and cybersecurity firm, A-LIGN, affirms CurrentSCM's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy for its clients' data.

The SOC 2 Type I audit is a comprehensive evaluation of a service organization's controls relevant to the Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving this compliance demonstrates CurrentSCM's dedication to implementing and maintaining robust internal controls designed to protect customer information and ensure the reliable operation of its services.

"We are incredibly proud to announce the successful completion of our SOC 2 Type I audit," said Rizwan Hassan, Director of SaaS at CurrentSCM. "This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and data protection. Thanks to the team for their work in proving our security and processes in this independent audit."

The rigorous audit process involved an in-depth review of CurrentSCM's policies, procedures, and infrastructure related to security, including access controls, change management, incident response, and data encryption. By demonstrating adherence to these strict criteria, CurrentSCM provides its clients with enhanced assurance regarding the security and integrity of their supply chain data.

This milestone further solidifies CurrentSCM's position as a trustworthy partner for businesses seeking secure and efficient supply chain solutions. The company remains committed to continuously improving its security posture and upholding the highest standards of data protection.

For more information about A-LIGN's SOC 2 audit services, please visit their website: www.a-lign.com

About CurrentSCM:

CurrentSCM, developed by Current Suite Ltd., a subsidiary of Vista Projects Limited, is an innovative software solution designed to streamline and optimize complex procurement and materials management for project-driven organizations. As the first of its kind, CurrentSCM provides a unified, collaborative platform that integrates end-to-end processes, including Materials Management and Vendor Document Requirements, into the order flow. The platform is dedicated to maximizing collaboration, enhancing efficiency, minimizing risk, and controlling costs for its global clientele.

###

For more information about CurrentSCM, contact the company here:



CurrentSCM

Adam Singfield, Marketing Communications Manager

1-833-237-4127

adam.singfield@vistaprojects.com

Calgary, Alberta