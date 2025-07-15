Ride the $PUMP Wave: Soulbound.TV Launches $SBX Joining with Pump.fun to Fuel the Streamer Creator Revolution

New York, NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As memecoin mania collides with the streaming wars, a new Web3 alliance is emerging to take down the giants of Web2. Soulbound.TV, the fast-rising decentralized streaming platform, has announced its support for Pump.fun and the viral $PUMP token, signaling a powerful shift in the creator economy.

With the $SBX token launch, Soulbound.TV is piggybacking off Pump.fun’s meme-fueled momentum to amplify a shared mission: return power, profits, and ownership back to creators. While $PUMP blazed through a record-setting token launch and $5B valuation, $SBX is set to revolutionize how streamers get paid, grow, and thrive—starting with 80%+ revenue share, instant payouts, and no ads.

Pump.fun Lit the Match, Soulbound.TV is building the Creator Economy that Follows.

As Pump.fun sparks a fire under Solana’s memecoin economy, Soulbound.TV rides the same creator-led energy into livestreaming. The message is clear: Web2 is done exploiting talent.

For years, creators on platforms like Twitch and TikTok have poured in time, talent, and community-building, only to be rewarded with broken payouts, ever-shifting algorithms, and single-digit revenue shares. Pump.fun’s $PUMP lit a match under this frustration, proving how powerful meme-fueled momentum can be when it’s creator-owned.

Soulbound.TV is now taking that same fire into the live content world. By rewarding creators with real ownership via $SBX, and eliminating the exploitative gatekeeping of Web2 streaming, it’s ushering in the StreamFi era, where creators are the platform.

From Meme Coins to Live Streams: Pump.fun, and Soulbound.TV to Unseat Twitch



What $PUMP did for memecoins, $SBX is doing for streaming. Together, Pump.fun and Soulbound.TV is powering a cultural rebellion where creators win—and centralized giants lose.

This isn’t just tech—it’s a cultural rebellion. Pump.fun took the most chaotic corner of crypto and turned it into a launchpad for decentralization. Soulbound.TV is now doing the same for livestreaming, with a clear message: creators deserve better, and Web3 is ready to deliver.

With Soulbound.TV’s $SBX token launch, 100,000+ users already on board, the timing couldn’t be more electric. Creators and viewers alike are ready to trade stale platforms and stale payouts for ownership, freedom, and fun.

About Soulbound.TV

Soulbound.TV is a creator-owned, ad-free Web3 streaming platform offering 80%+ revenue share, instant crypto payouts, gamified audience engagement, and full token interoperability. With 100,000+ users, 2,000+ streamers, and a mission to disrupt Twitch and other Web2 incumbents, Soulbound.TV is at the forefront of the StreamFi revolution.

About Pump.fun

Pump.fun is the decentralized Solana-based platform that lets users launch memecoins with a single click. After skyrocketing to a $5.6B valuation and launching $PUMP, it’s become the go-to hub for memecoin culture and Web3 experimentation.

Pump.fun = chaotic, fun, viral, culture-hacking memecoin energy.

Soulbound.TV = enduring creator-owned infrastructure built on top of that cultural momentum.