Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of RxSight, Inc. (RXST) to Determine if They Breached Fiduciary Duties Owed to Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) to determine whether certain RxSight, Inc. officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. RxSight, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States.

What Now: If you own shares of RxSight, Inc. and have lost money in your investment, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against RxSight, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.