Talisker Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today.

A total of 40,348,552 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 35% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including: election of all six management nominees to the board of directors of the Company and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted For

# Voted For

% Voted Withhold

# Voted Withhold

% Stephen Burleton 36,226,400 99.623 137,187 0.377 Christina Hadath 36,224,180 99.617 139,407 0.383 Terence Harbort 36,226,400 99.623 137,187 0.377 Robert Power 36,224,180 99.617 139,407 0.383 Morris Prychidny 36,226,400 99.623 137,187 0.377 Eric Tremblay 36,226,400 99.623 137,187 0.377

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.