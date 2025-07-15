Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Supports Private Sector Civic-Led National Digital Token as Symbol of Identity and Innovation

Nairobi, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​Nairobi, 13 July 2025 — In a significant endorsement of private sector innovation, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Hon. William Kabogo, today lauded a new civic digital initiative designed to celebrate Kenya's national identity, technological advancement, and inclusive participation in the country's burgeoning digital future. The statement, released via a video on the social media platform X, highlighted the government's support for citizen-driven projects that align with Kenya's "Silicon Savannah" reputation.

The Cabinet Secretary specifically discussed the Kenya Token ($KDT), a national digital token launched today on the Meteora decentralized platform and promoted on X under the hashtag #Kenya_NDT. In his remarks, Hon. Kabogo emphasized that the token is a purely private sector initiative, developed and distributed independently by Kenyan innovators. He praised this model as a powerful example of how public and private sector goals can converge to benefit the nation.

"The Kenya Token is a powerful testament to the ingenuity and forward-thinking spirit of our nation's innovators," stated Hon. Kabogo. "It is not merely a digital asset; it is a symbol of our shared identity and a beacon of what can be achieved when the private sector takes a civic-minded lead in shaping our digital destiny. This initiative perfectly complements the government's Digital Transformation Agenda by fostering digital literacy and economic empowerment from the ground up."

He further highlighted how such public-private collaboration can foster immense civic pride, drive meaningful economic inclusion, and enhance Kenya's global visibility as a tech powerhouse. He issued a call to action, encouraging all citizens, including the vibrant Kenyan diaspora, to engage with the project, learn about its potential, and help showcase Kenya's undisputed leadership in digital innovation across Africa.

The project's technical foundation is the Solana blockchain, chosen for its high speed, global scalability, and exceptionally low transaction costs, making it ideal for a project aiming for mass adoption. Inspired by Solana's IBRL (Increase Bandwidth, Reduce Latency) AI Agent Framework, the Kenya Token project extends this vision beyond technical performance into a social mission for open access and equality. The initiative aims to empower every Kenyan citizen to participate freely and equitably in the digital world, breaking down traditional barriers to entry.

The Ministry confirmed that it is monitoring innovations like the Kenya Token with keen interest. A spokesperson stated that the MICDE will continue to engage with stakeholders across the tech ecosystem to explore clear regulatory and strategic pathways. The goal is to create a supportive framework that encourages responsible, secure, and citizen-centered digital development, ensuring that Kenya remains at the forefront of the global digital economy. Building on this momentum, the Kenya Digital Token (KDT) project exemplifies these values and ambitions in action.

$KDT (Kenyan Digital Token) is a next-generation digital token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to expand financial access, digital identity, and community-driven economic participation across Kenya. Inspired by Solana's IBRL (Increase Bandwidth, Reduce Latency) framework, $KDT reimagines blockchain as infrastructure for inclusion—deploying tools like pre-installed wallets, AR-powered education, and on-chain rewards in underserved regions like Kibera. With a mission to onboard 55 million Kenyans into the digital economy, $KDT marks a bold step toward open access and real-world Web3 adoption. This innovative project is expected to have a lasting positive impact on Kenya's digital landscape.

Source

https://x.com/honkabogo/status/1943748830698074207

https://www.kbc.co.ke/govt-backs-innovation-as-kenya-digital-token-launches/

https://kenyandt.com/

###

For more information about The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), contact the company here:



The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE)

The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE)

+254-020-492000

info@information.go.ke

GPO TelPosta Towers, Koinange Street, Nairobi, Kenya