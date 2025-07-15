UROGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against UroGen Pharma Ltd. And Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In UroGen Pharma (URGN) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UroGen Pharma Ltd. (“UroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:URGN) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired UroGen securities between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 28, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

UroGen engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for specialty cancers. According to the complaint, UroGen's lead pipeline product is UGN-102 (mitomycin), an intravesical solution intended to treat low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The UroGen class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UroGen's ENVISION clinical study for UGN-102 was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (ii) as a result, UroGen would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (iii) UroGen failed to heed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") warnings about the study design used to support a new drug application ("NDA") for UGN-102; and (iv) as a result, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved.

The UroGen class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 16, 2025, the FDA published a briefing document in advance of its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting regarding UroGen's NDA for UGN-102, which stated that "[g]iven that ENVISION lacked a concurrent control arm, the primary endpoints of complete response (CR) and duration of response (DOR) are difficult to interpret," and that the FDA had "recommended a randomized trial design to the Applicant several times during their product's development due to concerns with interpreting efficacy results" but UroGen "chose not to conduct a randomized trial with a design and endpoints that the FDA considered appropriate." On this news, the price of UroGen stock fell nearly 26%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 21, 2025, the UroGen class action lawsuit further alleges that the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approving the UGN-102 NDA, finding that the overall benefit-risk of the investigation therapy UGN-102 is not favorable in patients with recurrent low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. On this news, the price of UroGen stock fell nearly 45%, according to the complaint.

