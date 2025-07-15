ICHOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ichor Holdings, Ltd. on Behalf of Ichor Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ichor Holdings (ICHR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Ichor and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (“Ichor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ICHR) on behalf of Ichor stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ichor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 5, 2025, Ichor released its first-quarter 2025 financial results, missing EPS and revenue consensus estimates, and reporting a gross margin of 12.4%, which is below the forecasted midpoint of 14.5%. Ichor stated "In Q1, our strategy did not materialize into the margin flow through we anticipated, essentially because we ended up purchasing far more external supply than we had forecasted." Following this news, Ichor stock dropped on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ichor shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

