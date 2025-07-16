RXSIGHT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.Announces Investigation into RxSight, Inc. (RXST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In RxSight (RXST) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in RxSight would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RXST) on behalf of RxSight stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RxSight has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 8, 2025, RxSight issued a press release announcing select preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, RxSight announced expected revenue of $33.6 million, "representing a decrease of 4% compared to the prior year period, and a decrease of 11% compared to the first quarter of 2025." The Company also sharply revised its 2025 revenue guidance, cutting the midpoint from $167.5 million to $125 million. Following RxSight's announcements, Wells Fargo and BTIG both downgraded RxSight, citing "structural issues" and "a continued tough competitive environment."

On this news, RxSight's stock price fell $4.84 per share, or 37.84%, to close at $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: