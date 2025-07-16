Jin Medical Launches Production at Plant No. 3, Accelerating Global Delivery from the Chuzhou Manufacturing Facility

Beijing, China, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jin Medical International Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZJYL) (“Jin Medical”, and together with all its subsidiaries, the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed provider of rehabilitation medical equipment, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, ZhongJin Medical Equipment (Anhui) Co., Ltd. (“Zhongjin Anhui”), has officially launched production at Plant No. 3 of Zhongjin Anhui’s intelligent manufacturing facility in Chuzhou, Anhui, China. With 19 years of expertise in rehabilitation technology, the Company is committed to accelerate the integration of the global rehabilitation device supply chain through its robust production and precision manufacturing capabilities.

At Zhongjin Anhui’s intelligent manufacturing facility in Chuzhou, robotic arms operate with precision in temperature-controlled workshops, while sapphire sparks ignite as aluminum-alloy frames are laser-welded. This high-powered engine of innovation—capable of producing 200,000 units annually—brings Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS)-certified quality into every seam, laying a strong foundation for Jin Medical’s steady expansion across regional frontiers.

Jin Medical is continuously expanding its product ecosystem, bridging rehabilitation and broader health needs. The Company’s products span across the 5.5 kg ultra-light wheelchair, competition-grade equipment certified by the International Paralympic Committee, micro hyperbaric oxygen chambers dedicated to health and wellness and beauty devices that extend into lifestyle aesthetics. Driven by a cross-disciplinary innovation mandate, the Company is uniquely positioned to anticipate and address the evolving health needs of diverse regions and populations.

“We are witnessing a historic shift in rehabilitation technology—from basic functional support to the pursuit of quality living,” Dr. Wang Erqi, Jin Medical’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, remarked. “When intelligent manufacturing in China meets insights into global demands, health solutions that put people first emerge.”

As of the date hereof, the latest batch of electric wheelchairs is undergoing rigorous vibration testing. The Company plans to supply these units to senior care communities in Istanbul, rehabilitation centers in Jerusalem, and home clinics in Tokyo. With these products, Jin Medical is committed to using technology to overcome geography and access barriers.

Along this new Silk Road of rehabilitation technology that connects the East and the West, Jin Medical’s story on the global stage is only at its prologue.

About Jin Medical International Ltd.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered at Changzhou, Jiangsu Province of China, Jin Medical designs, develops, manufactures and markets wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, elderlies, and for rehabilitation application. Currently, Jin Medical already operates two manufacturing plants of approximately 230,000 square feet in the aggregate in Changzhou City and Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. Jin Medical is currently establishing a new facility with 430,000 square feet in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, China. Jin Medical works with more than 40 distributors in China and more than 20 international distributors. The majority of Jin Medical’s wheelchair products, with more than 30 models, are sold to distributors in Japan and China. Jin Medical continuously delivers innovative wheelchair products that are both lightweight and ergonomic. For more information, please visit: http://www.zhjmedical.com.

