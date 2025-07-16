[Latest] Global Ultomiris Drug Market Size/Share Worth USD 64.12 Billion by 2034 at a 31.52% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Ultomiris Drug Market Size, Trends and Insights By Indication (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)), By End-use (Adult, Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Ultomiris Drug Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.16 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.47 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 64.12 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 31.52% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global ultomiris drug market will witness a whopping CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to the rise in demand for various long-acting treatments for rare disorders, especially paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). North America holds the largest market share due to speedy adoption of ultomiris drug by the U.S. and Canada. Hospital pharmacies dominate as far as distribution channels are concerned.

Key Trends & Drivers

Long-Acting Treatment Preference to Spell Growth: Ultomiris does offer a long-acting dosing interval (every 8 weeks), which enhances patient convenience and compliance as compared to the shorter-acting alternatives. Ultomiris is also known for demonstrating robust clinical performance along with a well-established safety profile.

Approval by Regulatory Bodies to Catalyze Growth: The U.S. FDA had approved ultomiris for adults suffering from gMG in the year 2022. Since then, the drug has strengthened its position in the neurology sector. The FDA also conducted a review on priority in March 2024 for ultomiris in NMOSD. These approvals and reviews are bound to take the ultomiris market to the next level in the forecast period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.47 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 64.12 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 4.16 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 31.52% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Prominent Players AstraZeneca, Xencor Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical, Argenx, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Others, and Others Key Segment By Indication, End-use, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Ultomiris has demonstrated a manageable safety profile and efficacy in the treatment of gMG and PNH. With the market for rare disease therapies growing on the whole, a favorable environment is created for ultomiris. Also, ongoing research coupled with clinical trials is bound to result in extra approved indications for ultomiris drug, thereby bolstering its market potential.

Weaknesses: Ultomiris is quite expensive. This is likely to apply brakes to its accessibility for certain patients, particularly in the resource-limited settings. Moreover, the need for intravenous infusion could be a barrier to patient convenience and preference.

Opportunities: Ultomiris has a huge potential for growth in the emerging markets with expansion of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding rare diseases. Furthermore, a subcutaneous formulation on the part of ultomiris is likely to offer a convenient route of administration for the patients. Also, exploration of the potential of combining ultomiris with the other therapies for improving treatment outcomes could fetch more revenue.

Threats: There are pharmaceutical companies developing competing therapies for gMG and PNH, which is likely to erode the market share of ultomiris. Also, the development as well as the approval of ultomiris’ biosimilar version is likely to adversely affect the market pricing and share.

Regional Perspective

The ultomiris drug market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America accounts for more than 40% of the market share, and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period. This could be credited to the U.S. being equipped with advanced diagnostic capabilities, which enable early detection as well as treatment of aHUS and PNH.

Switching to ultomiris from soliris is witnessing acceleration, which is supported by the former’s dosing intervals. Speedy adoption of innovative therapies and strong clinical trial activity are bolstering the market further. Higher level of awareness amongst the healthcare professionals regarding rare diseases ascertains timely intervention and diagnosis. Preference for therapies with a reduction in treatment burden does favor ultomiris over its counterparts.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the ultomiris market due to the rise in the number of patients with rare diseases. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure does improve access to advanced treatments through diagnosis.

The structured approach toward rare disease management in Japan extends support to patient identification as well as treatment initiation. Integrating ultomiris into clinical practice does reflect the perceived benefits. Such elements do contribute to the presence of this drug in Japan.

China’s expanding healthcare system and emphasis on rare diseases do contribute to the growth of ultomiris market. Efforts in the direction of improving diagnostic capabilities facilitate detection of aHUS and PNH earlier. Moreover, increasing familiarity of healthcare professionals with complement inhibitors lends support to the adoption of the drug.

Europe

Europe’s ultomiris market is strongly supported by growing awareness as well as diagnosis regarding rare diseases. Of late, ultomiris has been approved for pediatric use regarding conditions such as PNH. Clinical recommendations and guidelines do endorse the usage of ultomiris in the patient population. This transition to ultomiris from the existing therapies does reflect the perceived benefits. The region’s emphasis on improvement of patient quality of life does support adopting treatments needing lesser hospital visits.

LAMEA

In LAMEA, physicians are increasingly recommending longer-acting treatment for reducing clinical visits and improving patient compliance. The educational efforts are improving understanding of complement-mediated cases across all the markets. Though regulatory timelines could vary, frequency of approvals is expanding across various countries. partnerships and collaborations in the healthcare sector contribute to the development of the market.

Browse the full "Ultomiris Drug Market Size, Trends and Insights By Indication (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)), By End-use (Adult, Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"

List of the prominent players in the Ultomiris Drug Market:

AstraZeneca

Xencor Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Argenx

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Others

The Ultomiris Drug Market is segmented as follows:

By Indication

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS)

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

By End-use

Adult

Pediatric

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

