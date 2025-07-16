Borregaard ASA: EBITDA1 of NOK 522 million in the 2nd quarter

Borregaard’s operating revenues increased to NOK 2,045 million (NOK 1,949 million)2 in the 2nd quarter of 2025. EBITDA1 reached NOK 522 million (NOK 510 million). The result in BioSolutions and BioMaterials increased while Fine Chemicals had a lower result.



Continued growth in sales to agriculture was the main reason for the improved result in BioSolutions. In BioMaterials, the result increased due to higher sales prices, improved product mix and increased sales volume, partly offset by higher wood costs. Lower sales prices for bioethanol were the main reason for the weaker result in Fine Chemicals. The net currency effects were positive in all areas.

Profit before tax was NOK 326 million (NOK 322 million). Earnings per share were NOK 2.56 (NOK 2.45).

We are pleased to report improved results for both BioSolutions and BioMaterials, driven by continued strong sales to agriculture and price increases for speciality cellulose, says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

Contacts:

Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164

SVP Organisation and Public Affairs, Dag Arthur Aasbø, +47 918 34 108

1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses

2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year



