Sport Knows No Borders! Guizhou’s Rural Sports Documentary Our Arena Airs in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, Guizhou Province has actively promoted itself as a top international mountain tourism destination and a premier wellness retreat within China. Iconic rural sports events such as "Cun Chao" (Village Super League) and "Cun BA" (Village Basketball Association) have gained viral popularity, with nearly 100 billion online views to date. These grassroots sports phenomena have not only captured the hearts of Chinese audiences but have also drawn international attention. Teams, athletes, and young fans from the US, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, and Italy have visited Guizhou to join friendly matches, explore local culture, and experience the vibrant spirit of rural China. The birthplace of "Cun Chao" and "Cun BA" is fast becoming a new hub for global grassroots cultural exchange.

For many foreign viewers, these rural games offer a refreshing, firsthand glimpse into real Chinese village life and the warmth of its people. Across the Pacific, passionate football fans in Mexico have embraced the events enthusiastically. On social media, they have not only cheered for “Cun Chao” and “Cun BA,” but also voiced heartfelt wishes:

"Through 'Cun Chao' and 'Cun BA,' we’ve seen the people, their lives, and their dreams. These stories deserve to be made into a film.”

To further showcase the charm of Guizhou’s village sports and deepen people-to-people understanding, Mexico’s national Channel 11 is airing the documentary series Our Arena on July 11, 18, and 25. Produced in Guizhou, the series follows the theme "Our Arena, Your Home," telling the real-life stories of six everyday individuals. Their journeys on and off the field are told with intimate and authentic cinematography, highlighting their pursuit of dreams and personal growth through sport.

Our Arena is more than a record of competition. It is a moving tribute to dreams, unity, and the transformation of rural China. Using sport as a shared language, the series opens a new window for North American audiences to feel the pulse of modern Chinese villages, and to connect through the universal spirit of humanity and passion for sport.

Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d55cc1c-ed16-43e7-b9db-3888e9de57c4