Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions

Oslo, 16 July 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, reports that operations at its Tawke license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq have been temporarily suspended following three explosions early this morning, one involving a small storage tank at Tawke and the other involving surface processing equipment at Peshkabir. There have been no injuries. The damage assessment is underway and the Company expects to restart production once the assessment is completed.

