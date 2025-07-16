Projection Mapping Market Size to Hit USD 16.44 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.25% | SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projection Mapping Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Projection Mapping Market Size was valued at USD 3.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.25% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Immersive Tech Revolutionizing Visual Displays: Driving Forces Behind the Projection Mapping Market

The growing need for complex & engaging visual experiences in sectors like, advertisement, entertainment, tourism, and smart city projects or initiatives is boosting the projection mapping market. The advances have exponentially improved visual precision and motion accuracy with high-definition displays, increased contrast ratios, edge blending, and AI-powered real-time 3D mapping. The use of advanced projection software, long-lifecycle energy-saving projectors, and effective cooling systems also contribute to higher levels of efficiency and sustainability. Projection mapping has emerged as a key feature for concerts, exhibitions, and large public events as it enables dynamic storytelling. With the increasing combination of AR and VR, industries are using projection mapping to create vibrant, hands-on environments that engage audiences and redefine the meaning of experiential marketing.

Projection Mapping Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.25% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Dimension Type (2D, 3D, 4D)



• By Throw Distance (Short throw, Standard throw)



• By Application (Events, Rental & Staging, Large Venue, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Dimension Type

In 2023, 2D projection mapping dominated the market with a 41.8% share, primarily as it finds extensive application in concerts, corporate events and advertising, owing to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

3D projection mapping is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the rising need for immersive experiences in tourism, gaming, and entertainment. The capability of 3D mapping is advancing with better high-resolution projectors and AI-based software, which helps 3D mapping to go to another level as well as provide more diversity in visual impact, making the experience more layered and immersive.

By Throw Distance

In 2023, standard throw projectors accounted for over 65.2% of the market and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032. This widespread usage in large venues and events that need long-distance projection has established their top dominance. Their high brightness, high image quality, and flexible installation make them perfect for concerts, exhibitions, footwear, and commercial displays. Growing demand for immersion in living-space arrangements continues to keep these types of visuals attractive even as technologists position the line between humanexpertise and technology-driven imaging correction and laser exactitude.

By Application

In 2023, the events segment led the projection mapping market with a 41.8% share, share where projection mapping is extensively used in concerts, festivals, and corporate shows for an immersive storytelling experience and brand engagement.

The rental and staging segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for flexible, cost-effective solutions. Businesses increasingly prefer rentals for dynamic, short-term installations in exhibitions, trade shows, and themed events.

Asia Pacific Leads While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing in Projection Mapping Market

Asia Pacific led the market in 2023, capturing a dominant market share of 37.7% supported by the rapid adoption of projection mapping technologies in large-scale events, tourism, and entertainment segments. China, Japan, South Korea, India enhance the projection technology usage in festivals, public attractions, and cultural exhibits (Tokyo's TeamLab Borderless, Namaste 3D mapping show on the Statue of Unity,India etc.).

North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increasing immersive experience demand in sports, theme park and corporate events. Impressive unplugged, large-scale installations (see Disney’s in-park castle shows, and Super Bowl halftime-show visuals), show an increasing appetite for these in entertainment hotspot hubs (i.e. Las Vegas and Hollywood).

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Barco partnered with Landsky Technology Co to project beautiful 4K visuals on Xi'an's 57-meter-tall Tree of Life, using 24 UDX and 4 G100 projectors. A fusion of ancient Silk Road history and contemporary projection mapping, the installation illustrates nature and resilience.

In March 2025, Panasonic Connect powered the world’s largest permanent projection mapping display at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™. Utilizing AcroSign and remote management services, the system enables cloud-controlled operations, enhancing tourism and nighttime urban entertainment.

