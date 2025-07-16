Gulangyu Music Festival in Xiamen, Fujian, China Nearly 100 Performances in 10 Days: Heritage Island Connects Global and Local Cultures Through Music

XIAMEN, China, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 12 to 21, Gulangyu, Xiamen, China, hosted the 6th Gulangyu Music Festival. Guided by the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government and co-organized by the Administrative Committee of Xiamen Gulangyu-Wanshishan Scenic Area, Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Xiamen Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Siming District People’s Government of Xiamen, and Xiamen Media Group, this UNESCO World Heritage Site—renowned as the "Piano Island"—centered around the theme "Our music, Our Island," and staged nearly 100 performances over ten days. The diverse program featured opera, organ, piano, pop, and more, inviting global music enthusiasts.





On opening day, organizers collaborated with Shanghai Conservatory of Music and the creative team from Opéra National de Bordeaux to present an immersive concert of Carmen at the century-old Bagua Building. This Sino-Western architectural gem transformed into a natural stage, transporting audiences across time.



"It’s my first time experiencing opera in a historic building—the music seemed to come alive," shared Ms. Wang, an audience member from Quanzhou, capturing the performance’s unique allure. This fusion of cultural heritage and classical art exemplifies Gulangyu’s innovative approach to revitalizing historical spaces.



As night fell, the "Summer Night Overture" Sound Rising pop concert at Gangzaihou Beach showcased the island’s vibrant energy. Emerging musicians performed in succession: singer-songwriter Jingfei Chen mesmerized with velvety,vinyl-like vocals in original compositions, while Good Flow—a collaboration between Taipei band Kingdom of Rain’s Han Chen and musician Chainhaha—stirred emotions. Created during a Gulangyu residency, this piece won an award at the Sound Rising youth music camp several months ago. Simultaneously, the Opera Gala at Gulangyu Concert Hall featured artists from multiple countries, presenting excerpts from The Marriage of Figaro, Madama Butterfly, and more—offering classical aficionados a world-class opera anthology.



Through July 21, the island will host numerous stellar performances by internationally acclaimed masters, including: renowned tenor Yijie Shi, active on global opera stages; Ludger Lohmann, preeminent organist in Germany and "Gulangyu Island Resident Artist"; Thomas Trotter, inaugural organist-in-residence for Gulangyu and one of Britain’s most beloved musicians—all promising unparalleled musical journeys. In the "Crossover Dialogues" segment, eminent organ and harpsichord virtuoso Fanxiu Shen will collaborate with Xiaolin Dong, Principal Pipa Performer of the China National Traditional Orchestra and National Class-A Performer, presenting a "cross-temporal dialogue" between the "King of Instruments" (organ) and the Eastern silk-string pipa, exploring possibilities for East-West instrumental fusion.



Additionally, Gangzaihou Beach’s "Ocean Stage" will feature eight performances. Continuing its support for original music,the Music Festival collaborates deeply with "Tencent Musician Platform · Buff Live" and "Sound Rising · Original Musician Initiative" to establish high-caliber platforms for original music creators.



Meanwhile, daily from 18:00 to 19:30, residents may encounter diverse "Music Corner" performances at three outdoor locations: Piano Pier, Ma Yuehan Square, and the Gulangyu World Heritage Monument.



Whether an opera connoisseur, pop enthusiast, or simply seeking serendipitous melodies along the streets, this pedestrian-scaled island weaves a cross-border summer invitation through music.



