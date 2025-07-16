Polypropylene Chopped Strands Market Report 2025-2034 | Asia-Pacific Leads with Strong Manufacturing Base with Owens Corning, China Jushi, and Saint Gobain Leading

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polypropylene Chopped Strands Market: Focus on Application, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polypropylene chopped strands market was valued at $1.20 billion in 2024, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% and reach $2.15 billion by 2034. The growth in the global polypropylene chopped strands market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles and the increasing adoption of renewable energy storage solutions.



The Polypropylene Chopped Strands (PPCS) market is experiencing growth due to their widespread use as a reinforcement material in various industries, including automotive, construction, and textiles. These short, discrete fibers are primarily used to enhance the strength, durability, and performance of thermoplastics and concrete.

With increasing demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and sustainable materials, PPCS are gaining traction for applications in sectors focused on improving material properties and supporting environmental goals. As urbanization and industrialization continue to rise, the market for PPCS is poised for significant expansion.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global polypropylene chopped strands market, driven by strong manufacturing capabilities in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, along with high demand for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

Market Trend: Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive and Transportation



The increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and transportation sectors is driven by the need to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall performance. With stricter environmental regulations and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), manufacturers are turning to materials like polypropylene chopped strands to reduce vehicle weight. These materials provide an effective solution by reinforcing key components without compromising strength or safety, enabling automakers to meet regulatory standards while boosting vehicle efficiency and performance.



Market Driver: Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Development



The growth in construction and infrastructure development is a significant driver for the demand for Polypropylene Chopped Strands (PPCS). As urbanization accelerates globally, particularly in emerging economies, the need for durable and cost-effective materials in construction is increasing. PPCS are commonly used to reinforce concrete, enhancing its strength, durability, and overall performance. This trend is expected to continue as infrastructure projects expand, providing long-term opportunities for PPCS in the construction industry.



Market Challenge: Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



Fluctuating raw material prices represent a significant challenge for the Polypropylene Chopped Strands (PPCS) market. As the primary raw material, polypropylene is derived from petroleum, which is subject to price volatility due to factors such as global oil supply and demand fluctuations. This uncertainty can lead to increased production costs, affecting the overall profitability and price stability of PPCS, thereby posing challenges for manufacturers and end-users alike.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis of Polypropylene Chopped Strands



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the strategies adopted by polypropylene chopped strands providers are business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.



Owens Corning, China Jushi CO. Ltd., and Saint Gobain S.A. are some of the key players in the polypropylene chopped strands market.



Polypropylene Chopped Strands Market Segmentation:

Product (Coating Type)

Dry-Use Chopped Strands (DUCS)

Wet-Use Chopped Strands (WUCS)

Based on product type, Dry-Use Chopped Strands (DUCS) is expected to lead due to their superior compatibility with thermoplastics and ease of processing, making them ideal for use in automotive and construction applications.



Application

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Based on application by end-use industry, transportation is expected to lead due to the increasing demand for lightweight, durable materials in automotive components to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and their respective impacts in the global polypropylene chopped strands market?

What is the current market demand along with future expected demand for the global polypropylene chopped strands market?

What are the key development strategies that have been implemented by the major players in order to sustain the competitive market?

Which potential entry barriers are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter the global polypropylene chopped strands market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 based on each segment?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global polypropylene chopped strands market, and what is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global polypropylene chopped strands market?

What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Markets Dynamics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Forecast

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and Buying Criteria

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Companies Featured

China Jushi CO. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp (CPIC)

Taishan Fibreglass

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

3B-Fibreglass

Johns Manville

Taiwan Glass Group

Saint Gobain S.A.

P. G. & Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

Furneta

Envalior

FYSOL SAS

Valmiera Glass

