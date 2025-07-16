Additive Manufacturing for Satellites Research Report 2025 | Competitive Profiles of SpaceX, SWISSto12, NASA, DoD, Sidus Space, Markforged, Thales Alenia Space, Velo3D, and Maxar Technologies

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AM for Satellites: A 3D Printing Market Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Built on proprietary AM Research market data, this report analyzes the rapid expansion in satellite launches and the AM industry's potential to penetrate that market.

The satellite industry has seen remarkable growth over the last decade, with a realistic possibility for even more significant growth in the decade ahead. Strategic competition between the world's most industrialized nations - "the new space race" - has led to drastic changes in how satellites are manufactured, driven to no small degree by the AM industry. Still, for the satellite industry to meet its increasingly ambitious output goals, it will have to match and exceed its demonstrated willingness to constantly innovate.

This report forecasts that by 2033 at least half of the parts on launched satellites could be produced with AM. In step, AM Research sees the market for metal AM hardware dedicated to satellite industry production growing than more than four times its current size during the same period.

Market data, penetration rates, and forecasting are built using proprietary modeling and existing AM Research market data and deepened and contextualized by exhaustive research and direct interviews with several industry players. The written report comes along with a companion Excel market data file.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: SpaceX, SWISSto12, NASA, the Department of Defense, Sidus Space, Markforged, Thales Alenia Space, Velo3D, and Maxar Technologies.

AM Research's reports are intended as key strategic inputs for all senior executives planning 3D printing product/market strategies and for investors who are looking to take equity positions in 3D printing firms. AM Research also offers customized consulting and due diligence analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: The Commercial Satellite Industry and AM's Central Place in It

1.1 A Shining Light Poised to Grow Brighter

1.2 The State of the Market: The Size and Scope of the Satellite Opportunity for AM

Chapter Two: 3D Printing and Satellites: A Tale of Two Manufacturing Revolutions

2.1 CubeSats: A Decade of Dizzying Innovation

2.2 The Current Landscape: Moving Rapidly from Prototyping to Production

Chapter Three: Conclusion: "A Self-Reinforcing Flywheel" of AM-Enabled Innovation

Chapter Four: AM Satellite Market Forecast and Outlook

4.1 Commentary and Select Data Visualizations for AM Satellite Market

4.2 Commentary on Quantitative AM Penetration into Satellite Market Opportunities

List of Exhibits

NASA "SmallSats" Satellite Schema

Satellite Metal Additive Hardware Revenue ($USM), Global

Satellite Metal Additive Powder Shipments (Kg), Global by Metal Type

Forecasted AM Satellite Parts (End Use Production) Produced by Material Type

Companies Featured

SpaceX

SWISSto12

NASA

the Department of Defense

Sidus Space

Markforged

Thales Alenia Space

Velo3D

Maxar Technologies

