Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Global Markets Report 2025-2030 | Increasing Expansion in Deep-Sea Exploration, Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy, Rising Demand in Climate and Environmental Research

The global market for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) was valued at $2.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $2.7 billion in 2025 to reach $5.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2025 through 2030.
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting innovations in material design and performance enhancement. The study concludes with an analysis of major market players and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for the years 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.
AUVs are unmanned, self-guided submersibles used for underwater applications across multiple sectors. These vehicles enable precise data collection, exploration and monitoring in environments that are otherwise difficult or dangerous for human access. AUVs improve the efficiency, safety and depth of underwater operations by offering high-resolution imaging, real-time data transmission and autonomous navigation capabilities.
The AUV market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by increasing demands in defense, oil and gas, environmental observation, and oceanographic research markets. Seabed mapping, pipeline inspection, underwater surveillance and marine habitat analysis are some applications reflecting the benefits of AUVs compared with conventional manned or tethered solutions. Offshore energy development expansion, rising maritime security issues, and the requirement for high-quality underwater information are also fueling adoption.
Report Includes
- 38 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market and technologies for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs)
- Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2027 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, payload type, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, industry structure, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain and trade analyses (export/import scenario)
- Patent analysis, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including L3Harris Technologies Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc., SAAB AB, and Exail.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- GDP Growth
- Inflation
- Interest Rates
- Fuel Prices and Energy Demand
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Innovation and R&D Challenges
- Strategic Response by Key Players
- Value Chain Analysis
- Component Development
- Manufacturing and Assembly
- Distribution and Logistics
- Application and Deployment
- Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Consumers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Level of Competitiveness
- Availability of Substitutes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Defense Spending
- Growing Demand for Oceanographic Research
- Increasing Cost Efficiency and Safety
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- High Initial Investment
- Technical Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Expansion in Deep-Sea Exploration
- Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Sector
- Rising Demand for AUVs in Climate and Environmental Research
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario of AUVs
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- AI and ML
- Swarm Technology
- Underwater Communication Systems
- Energy Harvesting
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Payload Type
- Key Takeaways
- Sensors
- Inertial Navigation Systems (INS)
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Shallow AUVs
- Medium-sized AUVs
- Large AUVs
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Military and Defense
- Commercial
- Academic
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Component Suppliers
- AUV Manufacturers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
- Analysis of Key Companies
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc.
- Saab AB
- Exail
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the AUV Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Atlas Elektronik Gmbh
- Boston Engineering
- Evologics Gmbh
- Exail
- General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.
- International Submarine Engineering Ltd.
- Kearfott Corp.
- Klein
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Kraken Robotics Inc.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Oceaneering International Inc.
- Saab Ab
- Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc.
