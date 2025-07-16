Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Global Markets Report 2025-2030 | Increasing Expansion in Deep-Sea Exploration, Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy, Rising Demand in Climate and Environmental Research

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Underwater Vehicles: Global Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) was valued at $2.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $2.7 billion in 2025 to reach $5.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting innovations in material design and performance enhancement. The study concludes with an analysis of major market players and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for the years 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.





AUVs are unmanned, self-guided submersibles used for underwater applications across multiple sectors. These vehicles enable precise data collection, exploration and monitoring in environments that are otherwise difficult or dangerous for human access. AUVs improve the efficiency, safety and depth of underwater operations by offering high-resolution imaging, real-time data transmission and autonomous navigation capabilities.



The AUV market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by increasing demands in defense, oil and gas, environmental observation, and oceanographic research markets. Seabed mapping, pipeline inspection, underwater surveillance and marine habitat analysis are some applications reflecting the benefits of AUVs compared with conventional manned or tethered solutions. Offshore energy development expansion, rising maritime security issues, and the requirement for high-quality underwater information are also fueling adoption.



Report Includes

38 data tables and 39 additional tables

An analysis of the global market and technologies for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs)

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2027 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, payload type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, industry structure, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain and trade analyses (export/import scenario)

Patent analysis, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including L3Harris Technologies Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc., SAAB AB, and Exail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

GDP Growth

Inflation

Interest Rates

Fuel Prices and Energy Demand

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Supply Chain Disruptions

Innovation and R&D Challenges

Strategic Response by Key Players

Value Chain Analysis

Component Development

Manufacturing and Assembly

Distribution and Logistics

Application and Deployment

Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Potential for New Entrants

Level of Competitiveness

Availability of Substitutes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Increasing Defense Spending

Growing Demand for Oceanographic Research

Increasing Cost Efficiency and Safety

Market Restraints/Challenges

High Initial Investment

Technical Challenges

Market Opportunities

Increasing Expansion in Deep-Sea Exploration

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Sector

Rising Demand for AUVs in Climate and Environmental Research

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of AUVs

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

AI and ML

Swarm Technology

Underwater Communication Systems

Energy Harvesting

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Payload Type

Key Takeaways

Sensors

Inertial Navigation Systems (INS)

Others

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Shallow AUVs

Medium-sized AUVs

Large AUVs

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Military and Defense

Commercial

Academic

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Component Suppliers

AUV Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Analysis of Key Companies

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc.

Saab AB

Exail

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Key Takeaways

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the AUV Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Boston Engineering

Evologics Gmbh

Exail

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Kearfott Corp.

Klein

Kongsberg Maritime

Kraken Robotics Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Saab Ab

Teledyne Marine Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48wa7b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment