Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomerieux, Danaher, Nihon Kohden, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex, Thermo Fischer Scientific

The Saudi Arabia in-vitro diagnostics market is predicted to reach USD 932.3 Million by 2030, from USD 734.7 Million in 2024. Saudi Arabia is the largest market for in-vitro diagnostics in the GCC region.

As in other countries, Saudi Arabia is facing the challenges of fighting infectious diseases, including HBV, TB, HC, V, and HIV, as well as various chronic diseases and cancer. In-vitro diagnostics play an important role in the detection of infectious and chronic diseases. The rising geriatric population and the high burden of chronic and infectious diseases propel the growth of Saudi Arabia's in-vitro diagnostics market, as these chronic disorders can be diagnosed and monitored using in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products.

Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian government is taking several initiatives to improve the healthcare sector in the country. For instance, under Vision 2030, the Saudi Arabian Government plans to invest over USD 65 Billion to develop the country's healthcare infrastructure. The government has set the target of privatizing 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers by 2030. Also, the government seeks to improve the country's healthcare sector by adopting digital information systems.

Recent Developments

In February 2025, ABL Diagnostics announced that manufacture and commercialize a full range of UltraGene PCR tests acquired from its parent company, Advanced Biological Laboratories.

In October 2024, Abbott Molecular was granted emergency use authorization for its Alinity m MPXV assay for the diagnosis of mpox. It is a real-time PCR test that will allow faster detection of the virus.

In January 2024, bioMerieux announced the acquisition of LUMED, a software company that has developed a clinical decision support system to help hospitals optimize antimicrobial prescriptions and monitor healthcare-associated infections.

In August 2023, Sysmex Corporation announced an expansion of the Global Business Partnership Agreement (GBPA) with Roche Diagnostics International Ltd.

Technology Key Takeaways

On a technology basis, Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry are the dominating segments of the Saudi Arabia IVD market. Together, they contributed nearly 58 percent to the total Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2024. Both these segments are likely to maintain their leading position over the forecast period.

Molecular Diagnostics captured over 10 percent share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2024.

POCT and SMBG segments are competing closely to grab the maximum market share of the pie. POCT is transforming diagnostic practices through its convenience and efficiency.

The growth of the hematology market is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidences of blood disorders, the growing adoption of automated hematology instruments by diagnostic laboratories, the emergence of high-throughput hematology analyzers, and the introduction of technologically advanced hematology instruments.

Application Key Takeaways

On the basis of application, Infectious diseases and Diabetes are the leading segments of the Saudi Arabia IVD market. Together, they contributed over 55 percent to the total Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2024.

The Saudi Government has set a goal to increase life expectancy from 75 to 80 years of age. This will be achieved primarily by addressing the disease burden of noncommunicable diseases in the country, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The oncology application segment held the 3rd highest share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2023, followed by cardiovascular diseases.

Autoimmune Diseases was responsible for a single digit share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2024, while Nephrology held the least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

Product Key Takeaways

Reagents controlled the highest share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2024, and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, since reagents are a vital part of every in-vitro diagnostics test.

The instruments segment was responsible for over a quarter of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2024. The introduction of advanced instruments offers an excellent avenue for the segment's growth.

The software and services held the least share of the Saudi Arabian IVD market.

End User Key Takeaways

Government Labs & Hospitals held the largest share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2024, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals and the rising volumes of Class II and Class III in vitro diagnostics medical devices that are being readily used for diagnostic testing.

Private Labs & Hospitals contributed nearly a quarter to the overall Saudi Arabia IVD market.

Saudi Arabian government has set the target of privatizing 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers by 2030, under the Saudi Vision 2030 Plan.

