Mexico Aviation (Commercial, General, Military) Market Forecast 2025-2034: Insights for Baja California, Northern Mexico, The Bajio, Central Mexico, Pacific Coast, and the Yucatan Peninsula

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Aviation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico aviation market size was valued at USD 7.96 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 12.48 Billion by 2034. Market players are focused on providing low-cost carriers across aviation industry to stay ahead in the competition.







Mexico's commercial aviation sector is a vital component of the country's transportation infrastructure, with freighter aircraft playing a crucial role in transporting goods both domestically and internationally. The market for passenger aircraft in Mexico is also substantial.



The recovery of Mexico's Category 1 safety status by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened new opportunities for Mexican airlines to expand their networks, particularly in the United States. This has led to the announcement of over 25 new routes from Mexican airports to the United States, highlighting Mexico aviation market development.



The Latin America and Caribbean region's increasing demand for air travel, both passenger and freight, is another driving factor in Mexico's aviation industry. According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) long-term traffic forecasts, total passenger traffic in the region is expected to grow by around 3.8% annually up to 2045, while freight traffic is projected to grow 1.6% annually for the same period. This growth is expected to contribute significantly to economic output and job creation in the region, with an estimated 11 million jobs and a USD 353 billion contribution to GDP by 2036.



Mexico's general aviation sector also plays a critical role in the country's transportation infrastructure. Helicopters are widely used for various purposes, including transportation and emergency services, while piston fixed-wing aircraft are commonly used for training and recreational flying. Mexico's military aviation, including combat aircraft are essential for national defence and security, while non-combat aircraft are used for non-combat purposes within the military, such as transport and surveillance.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $12.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Mexico

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Latin America Aviation Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Latin America Aviation Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Latin America Aviation Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Mexico Aviation Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Mexico Aviation Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Mexico Aviation Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Mexico Aviation Market by Type

7.1 Commercial Aviation

7.2 General Aviation

7.3 Military Aviation

8 Mexico Aviation Market by Region

8.1 Baja California

8.2 Northern Mexico

8.3 The Bajio

8.4 Central Mexico

8.5 Pacific Coast

8.6 Yucatan Peninsula

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1 Strengths

9.1.2 Weaknesses

9.1.3 Opportunities

9.1.4 Threats

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Supplier's Power

9.2.2 Buyers Powers

9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Airbus SE

10.5.2 Dassault Aviation SA

10.5.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation.

10.5.4 Bombardier Inc.

10.5.5 The Boeing Company

10.5.6 Cirrus Design Corporation (Cirrus Aircraft)

10.5.7 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

10.5.8 Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH

10.5.9 Piper Aircraft, Inc.

10.5.10 Others



