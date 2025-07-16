Vietnam Wig Products Industry Analysis and Growth Outlook 2025-2034 - Reconstruction of Global Supply Chains Positions Vietnamese Wig Makers for International Growth

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Wig Products Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry value chain spans from raw material collection to distribution. Upstream, raw materials such as human hair and synthetic fibers are sourced from regions including India and Southeast Asia. Midstream, production hubs like China and Vietnam utilize machine weaving and hand-hooking processes to transform raw materials into various wig styles. Downstream, products reach consumers through channels such as wholesalers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

The global wig market has expanded significantly, with its value surpassing US$4 billion in 2024. Growth is driven by increasing demands in medical applications and fashion. North America and Europe are key consumer markets, with North America accounting for over 40% of global consumption. The region's market is bolstered by medical wigs and fashion trends, partially propelled by social media. European consumption is steadier, driven by film, television, and medical needs.

Vietnam, emerging as a pivotal production and export hub, has seen a boost in its wig production, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai. This growth owes to a well-established industry chain, encompassing stages from raw material selection to high-end customization. Vietnam's export market spans North America, Europe, and the Middle East, with the U.S. being the largest importer, commanding about 30% of Vietnam's wig exports. As of 2024, Vietnamese exports reached US$1.84 million.

With a reconstruction of global supply chains and a shift towards sustainability, Vietnamese companies are strategically placed to enhance their international presence through technological advancements and increased production capacity. Global players in the wig industry are encouraged to explore the Vietnamese market as a viable expansion opportunity.

For foreign investors, the Vietnamese market offers various advantages. The Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam offices stand ready to assist international enterprises in navigating the Vietnamese wig production and trade landscape.

Topics covered in the report:

Overview of the Wig Products Industry in Vietnam

Economic and Policy Environment of Vietnam's Wig Industry

Market Size of Vietnam's Wig Industry (2025-2034)

Analysis of Leading Wig Manufacturers in Vietnam

Driving Forces and Opportunities in Vietnam's Wig Industry

Challenges and Market Potential (2025-2034)

Competitive Landscape of Vietnam's Wig Industry

Revenue Projections for Vietnam's Wig Industry

Future Market Dominance in Vietnam's Wig Sector

Challenges in Vietnam's Wig Industry

Foreign Capital Entry Strategies in Vietnam

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Vietnam

Report Chapters

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum wages Standard in Vietnam

2 Overview of Wig Products Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification

2.2 Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.3 Policy Environment

2.4 Recommendations for Foreign Companies

3 Supply and Demand of Wig Products Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.2 Demand Analysis

4 Import and Export of Wig Products Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation

4.2 Export Situation

5 Market Competition of Wig Products Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers

5.2 Competition Structure

6 Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Wig Products

6.1 Vin Hair

6.2 Gla Hair

6.3 Sunny Hair

6.4 Company 4

6.5 Company 5

7 Outlook of Wig Products Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors

7.2 Supply Forecast

7.3 Market Demand Forecast

7.4 Import and Export Forecast

