Military Lightweight Armor Systems Market Outlook 2025-2030 with Historical Analysis Since 2015 Featuring Profiles of 38 Companies

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Lightweight Armor Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Lightweight Armor Systems was valued at US$1.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military Lightweight Armor Systems market.







The growth in the military lightweight armor systems market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for advanced protection solutions, technological innovations, and the rising need for soldier mobility and endurance. As military operations become more diverse and complex, the need for armor systems that provide high-level protection without compromising mobility has become paramount.

Technological advancements in materials science and manufacturing have made it possible to develop more effective and lighter armor solutions, driving their adoption across various military forces. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and the continuous evolution of warfare tactics have heightened the demand for advanced defense equipment, further propelling market growth. The focus on reducing soldier fatigue and enhancing combat readiness through improved armor systems is expected to continue driving innovation and expansion in this market in the coming years.



The report analyzes the market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Product Type (Partial Body Armor, Full Body Armor)

Product Type (Partial Body Armor, Full Body Armor) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Partial Body Armor segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.6%. The Full Body Armor segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $524 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $443.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Military Lightweight Armor Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 3M Company, Anjani Technoplast Ltd., Armored Republic, LLC (AR500 Armor), BAE Systems plc, Ballistic Body Armour (Pty) Ltd and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 38 companies featured in this Military Lightweight Armor Systems market report include:

3M Company

Anjani Technoplast Ltd.

Armored Republic, LLC (AR500 Armor)

BAE Systems plc

Ballistic Body Armour (Pty) Ltd.

Bulletproof Zone

Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. d/b/a Armor Express

DFNDR Armor

EnGarde Body Armor

GKG Group

Hardwire LLC

Safariland, LLC

Sarkar Tactical, Inc.

U.S. Armor Corporation

VestGuard UK Ltd.

Zebra Sun (Pty) Ltd.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Military Lightweight Armor Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Defense Budgets Propel Demand for Advanced Lightweight Armor Systems

Rising Threat of Terrorism Drives Adoption of Military Armor Solutions

Technological Innovations in Armor Materials Spur Market Growth

Growing Focus on Soldier Safety and Survivability Strengthens Business Case for Lightweight Armor Systems

Expanding Use of Drones and Unmanned Systems Generates Demand for Lightweight Armor

Development of Multi-Threat Protection Systems Drives Market Adoption

Increasing Demand for Flexible and Modular Armor Systems Expands Market Opportunities

Advances in Composite Materials Propel Growth of Lightweight Armor Solutions

Rising Need for Mobility and Agility in Combat Operations Spurs Market Growth

Stringent Military Standards and Regulations Drive Adoption of High-Performance Armor Systems

Growing Use of Lightweight Armor in Military Vehicles Generates Demand

Adoption of Lightweight Armor in Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Expands Addressable Market

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Propel Market Growth for Military Armor Systems

Government Initiatives to Modernize Armed Forces Generate Demand for Advanced Armor Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/px9v5o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment