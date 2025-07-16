Strategies Shaping the $27.6 Billion Military Cables Market by 2030 - Growth in Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Vehicles Accelerates Demand for Lightweight, Flexible Cables

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Cables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military cables market is poised for significant growth due to advancements in fiber-optic technology, increasing defense expenditures, and the rising demand for secure, high-speed communication systems. While challenges such as high costs, integration complexities, and EMI threats persist, ongoing investments in research and development are leading to innovative solutions that enhance cable durability, performance, and cybersecurity resilience. As modern warfare continues to evolve, military cables will play a crucial role in enabling next-generation defense operations, ensuring mission success, and maintaining strategic superiority on the battlefield.



The report analyzes the Military Cables market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Product Type (Coaxial Cables, Ribbon Cables, Twisted Pair Cables); Platform (Marine Platform, Ground Platform, Airborne Platform); Conductor Material (Copper Alloys, Stainless Steel Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Other Conductor Materials); Application (Military Ground Equipment Application, Communication Systems Application, Navigation Systems Application, Weapon Systems Application, Other Applications); End-Use (Aftermarket End-Use, OEM End-Use)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Coaxial Cables segment, which is expected to reach US$15.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3%. The Ribbon Cables segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Military Cables Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alcatel Submarine Networks, AP Sensing, Cables Unlimited Inc., Captor Corporation, Consolidated Electronic Wire & Cable and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 567 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Military Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Defense Expenditures Spur Demand for High-Performance Military Cables

Modernization of Military Platforms Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Advanced Cabling Solutions

Integration of C4ISR Systems Drives Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission Cables

Growth in Unmanned Systems and Autonomous Vehicles Accelerates Demand for Lightweight, Flexible Cables

Emphasis on Cybersecurity and Secure Communications Strengthens Business Case for Encrypted Military Cabling

Surge in Electronic Warfare Capabilities Propels Growth of Specialized Shielded Cables

Increasing Adoption of Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) Drives Cable System Upgrades

Military Electrification Initiatives Throw the Spotlight on Next-Gen Power Cables

Technological Advancements in Fiber Optics Generate New Opportunities for High-Bandwidth Military Applications

Naval Fleet Expansions Sustain Growth of Marine-Grade and Subsea Military Cables

Growth in Satellite and Space-Based Military Programs Spurs Innovation in Space-Rated Cable Technologies

