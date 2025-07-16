Solos Launches Advanced Dealcoholization Facility Serving French Winemakers

VALENCIA, Spain, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium wine producers across Southern Europe including the South of France will gain access to advanced dealcoholization technology with a dedicated facility opening October 1 in Valencia, Spain. Developed by leading dealcoholization solution provider Solos, the plant will help wine producers meet surging global demand for no- and low-alcohol (NoLo) wines while maintaining flavor integrity and premium positioning.

The launch comes as the NoLo category is projected to grow by 25 percent in volume between 2022 and 2026 across key European markets including France, Spain, Germany, and the UK (IWSR). Historically, dealcoholized wines have struggled to meet sensory expectations. Solos’ patented Aroma Recovery System addresses this challenge, preserving varietal and site identity while delivering the aroma and flavor essential to premium wine.

The 2,400-square-meter co-manufacturing site, accessible to French winemakers in Provence, Languedoc-Roussillon, and the Rhône Valley, pairs Solos’ proprietary Aroma Recovery System with Centec’s DeAlcoTech vacuum distillation column for gentle dealcoholization. Batch sizes range from 5,000 to 25,000 liters, with annual processing capacity of up to 16 million liters. Near the Port of Valencia, the plant will be the region’s only turnkey facility offering onsite aroma recovery, dealcoholization and packaging.

Solos’ solution is already used by premium winemakers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland seeking an alternative to other NoLo systems that compromise varietal expression or flavor. Solos is expanding its European presence to offer producers more flexibility, faster turnaround times, and in-market access to premium dealcoholization.

“We are thrilled to open this facility and support producers in France,” said Pedro Garcia, Solos’ general manager. “Solos unlocks new possibilities in dealcoholized wine, allowing capture of authentic source character. A gamechanger, it drives category innovation while enabling incumbents to create NoLo wines that uphold the authenticity and quality of existing brands.”

Learn more at https://solos-technology.com/contact or express interest to: info@solos-technology.com.

About Solos

Solos is a global leader in aroma recovery for premium dealcoholized beverages. Through its patented resin-based Aroma Recovery System, Solos enables wine, spirits, and beer producers to create non-alcoholic and low-alcohol products that preserve true-to-source aroma and quality. Solos provides co-manufacturing through a growing international network, including facilities in Germany, Switzerland, and Spain, with North America and Latin America to follow. solos-technology.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37f224d1-afd7-4db5-a5ae-7d789ef2cfe3