[Latest] Global Blue Ammonia Market Size/Share Worth USD 458.74 Billion by 2034 at a 55.26% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Blue Ammonia Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Steam Reforming, Autothermal Reforming, Glasification, Electrolysis), By Application (Fertilizer Production, Power Generation, Marine Fuel, Transportation Fuel), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Blue Ammonia Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.74 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.25 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 458.74 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 55.26% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

According to industry analysts at CMI, the rising global demand for low-carbon energy alternatives has elevated blue ammonia to a key sector of interest for industry analysts. Blue ammonia looks set to be an important enabler of net-zero targets in the next decade, providing options for the continued use of existing infrastructure as a transitional fuel.

The initial process to produce blue ammonia is synthesized from natural gas and CCS technologies that are available today, and the use of blue ammonia to decarbonize markets that do not have any significant abatement options is validated as a viable, practical hydrogen carrier for shipping, power generation, and the fertilizer production industries.

Key Trends & Drivers

Global Decarbonization Movement: The increasing global commitment to reduce GHG emissions is one of the biggest drivers for the blue ammonia market. Blue ammonia is a viable option for countries looking to achieve national net-zero targets and deliver climate goals outlined through the Paris Agreement, as it uses CCS technology to reduce emissions in conventional ammonia production. The U.S., South Korea, Japan, and Germany are incentivizing the use of blue ammonia as part of their hydrogen strategies.

Demand in the Maritime and Power Sector: Blue ammonia is becoming an important fuel type for co-fired thermal power plants in South Korea and Japan, in particular, as energy utilities upgrade their existing infrastructure. Furthermore, due to its carbon-free combustion profile, blue ammonia is being studied for use as a clean marine fuel. Over the next ten years, it is likely that these nascent commercial applications, with government funding and industry partnerships, will grow significantly and increase the need for blue ammonia globally.

Strategic Function as a Hydrogen Carrier: Blue ammonia represents a hydrogen carrier that can greatly facilitate the transport of hydrogen over long distances more stably and advantageously. Because of this, it is considered key to the development of global clean hydrogen trade corridors, especially between high-demand import countries in Asia and Europe and producers in the Middle East, North America, and Australia.

Support from Global Trade and Government: Blue ammonia has very favourable backing from the government and global trade agreements. Many countries are introducing new frameworks for polluting, such as carbon pricing frameworks, which require businesses to pay if they pollute too much carbon. Since blue ammonia has a higher carbon-efficiency factor, it becomes the preferred fuel under such regimes. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and various parts of Europe are also establishing pathways for importing cleaner fuel and looking to finalise agreements with producers in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Moreover, there are many different countries working together to establish common frameworks and standards to outline what constitutes “low-carbon” ammonia. These frameworks and standards become an important relationship-building tool and level of trust between buyers and sellers, facilitate large agreements, and even expedite government approvals for projects involving these low-carbon fuels.

Using Existing Pipes and Plants: One of the biggest advantages of blue ammonia is that it can use much of the equipment and infrastructure already built for natural gas and normal ammonia. This includes pipelines, tanks, export terminals, and everything else. Short of having new infrastructure development plans, because most of the equipment is already in place, it takes less time and costs less to produce. Furthermore, the companies and research teams are looking to refine the blue ammonia production. One solid example is in the form of autothermal reforming, which captures more carbon and consumes less energy than traditional methods. All of these upgrades allow blue ammonia to be cheaper to produce and more efficient, improving the chances of blue ammonia sustaining momentum as a viable alternative while less mature technologies or systems, such as green ammonia, come online.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.25 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 458.74 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.74 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 55.26% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Technology, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The blue ammonia market has several inherent strengths that make it a credible transitional fuel in the world’s transition to clean energy. It is attractive for countries and industries with near-term net-zero ambitions because it integrates carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the production process, which results in significantly reduced carbon emissions compared to traditional (grey) ammonia. Also, blue ammonia has a clear logistical advantage over green ammonia because it can utilize existing natural gas sources, ammonia synthesis plants, and export terminals; blue ammonia is faster to deploy and has less capital intensity. Blue ammonia is not only strategically relevant as a hydrogen carrier in global clean energy commerce, but it is also enjoying wider adoption in many key use cases, including as a fertilizer, for power generation, and as a marine fuel.

Weaknesses: As great as these things are, the market has some critical weaknesses. Because of its ongoing reliance on fossil fuels (particularly natural gas), blue ammonia is subject to the volatility of gas prices and criticism around methane emissions. More recent or small-scale entrants to the market may face financial pressure from the major upfront capital needed for CCS technology and the ammonia with dedicated infrastructure. Most importantly, there remains a vacuum of public awareness and acceptance of blue ammonia, particularly compared against the more environmentally friendly “green” options. This could affect long-term policy and investor confidence.

Opportunities: That said, there are considerable opportunities that could accelerate market development. For example, blue ammonia is in a unique position to close the short-to-medium term gap for global demand for low-carbon fuels in hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, heavy industry, or power generation. Some of the significant policy frameworks that will help drive demand and investment in low-carbon hydrogen carriers—and support the regulatory and trade enabling environment for blue ammonia—include the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Europe’s REPowerEU, and both South Korea’s and Japan’s hydrogen roadmaps. The development of export-focused production centres in the Middle East, Australia, and North America, which have already developed long-term supply agreements with Asian and European partners, will also support this market growth.

Threats: The market’s momentum may face significant headwinds from multiple sources. Cleaner, renewable substitutes for blue ammonia may become more competitive as green ammonia technologies evolve and renewable energy becomes cheaper. In addition, capital and project developers may become confused due to ambiguous policy, especially regarding carbon pricing, emissions accounting, and certification of low-carbon fuels. Scalability will face additional uncertainties because of environmental questions linked to ammonia’s toxicity and associated handling risks, high capital needs to convert infrastructure, and the nature of the international cooperation required to develop safety and transport standards. Provided appropriate regulatory and research policy is in place, blue ammonia could potentially play a key role in the world’s energy system’s decarbonization.

Regional Analysis

The Blue Ammonia Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is in a key position for blue ammonia development in vicinities with natural gas resources, existing hydrogen and ammonia infrastructure, and a highly advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) ecosystem. This is further supported and augmented by major energy players, coupled with federal incentives, like major provisions to subsidize low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The other side of the coin also has some of the biggest initial blue ammonia projects in the world. On one side, North America is growing clean fuel production for domestic consumption, reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping or power generation, or being identified as a major blue ammonia exporter to client countries such as Europe and Japan, which have some points of demand yet absolutely no domestic clean fuel production. There are also projects in Canada aiming to position themselves as a hub for clean hydrogen and ammonia, with further port-linked projects in the Atlantic provinces geared toward export.

Europe: Europe is increasingly becoming a demand center for blue ammonia instead of a production center – countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium have made significant investments in the port infrastructure to import ammonia to activate their hydrogen strategies. There is a greater appetite for low-carbon imported fuels due to regulatory pressures from the EU Green Deal and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The region has made longer-term commitments to green ammonia and green hydrogen; however, interest in blue ammonia is increasing as a stopgap during countries’ transition to renewable energy to enable hydrogen production, specifically for power generation and bunker fuel for marine transportation, while green production capacity increases. Improvements are being made to the ports of Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Antwerp to provide better infrastructure and facilities for ammonia bunkering and conversion. Europe is also investing in research and certification pathways for ammonia to improve clarity around the origin and carbon intensity of blue ammonia products, which will assist in aligning imports with the EU’s priorities pertaining to sustainability.

Asia-Pacific Region: The Asia-Pacific is the most significant emerging demand region for blue ammonia, particularly with South Korea and Japan at the forefront. Japan was among the very first countries to actively pursue the co-firing of ammonia and coal for thermal power plants in alignment with governmental initiatives following an amended national hydrogen strategy. Blue ammonia is central to Japan’s immediate energy needs until green ammonia can outprice it. Besides sourcing from effective implementers for the inception of blue ammonia supply chains and establishing strategic partnerships with the Middle East, Australia, and North America, South Korea intends to import clean fuels aggressively. Both nations are constructing power plants and receiving ports so that ammonia can be integrated as part of their energy mix. China is currently looking into blue ammonia for decarbonizing industrial activity in heavy fertilizer and chemical industries and pouring huge investments into green ammonia and hydrogen development. Australia is emerging fast as an export hub, using projects to develop blue (and green) ammonia regions for trade. Trade in blue ammonia is projected to grow at a staggering double-digit percentage in the region throughout the decade.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The Middle East is quickly transforming into the blue ammonia production and export hub of the world. With Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman moving forward with their large-scale blue ammonia projects, often partnering with Japanese, Korean, and European companies, they are taking advantage of cheap natural gas, favourable CCS conditions, and deep-water ports. The various large-scale initiatives to provide blue ammonia to Asia and Europe include the projects in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, and the industrial zone TA’ZIZ in the UAE. These initiatives not only help diversify the regional economy away from oil but also establish the region as a sustainable clean energy partner to hydrogen-importing countries. Although production of blue ammonia is presently limited by infrastructure and forward CCS capacity, countries in Latin America, such as Chile and Brazil, are exploring ammonia (primarily green) for both fertilizer and export. Africa has future potential as the new kid on the block with its growing participation in the global energy transition, and it is still relatively early in the adoption curve. Countries such as South Africa and Egypt are also exploring clean ammonia pathways for both domestic fertilizer and export-oriented developments.

