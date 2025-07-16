Asia Pacific Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029 | Cross-Border Logistics Enhances Expansion Platforms, Circular Policies and Sustainable Practices Shape the Market Dynamics

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recommerce market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 11.6% on annual basis to reach US$77.5 billion in 2025. The recommerce market in the region experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 14.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 69.4 billion to approximately USD 112.8 billion.





This regional report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market Asia Pacific, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.



Asia's recommerce landscape is regionally diverse yet united by rapid digital adoption, rising environmental regulation, and formalization of resale in consumer electronics and fashion. While dynamics vary between mature markets like Japan and emerging ones like Vietnam, common trends are visible across East, Southeast, and South Asia.



Asia's recommerce market is shaped by a broad set of players - ranging from telcos and OEMs to resale platforms and logistics startups. While competition remains fragmented by country and product category, key players are aligning around infrastructure capabilities, vertical specialization, and regulatory compliance. Players that combine cross-border capabilities with local logistics, verification services, and circular compliance will define the next wave of recommerce in Asia. Competitive advantage will hinge not only on customer acquisition, but also on operational control of resale ecosystems.



A bundled offering provides detailed 13 reports (559 tables and 754 charts), covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:

Asia Pacific Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Australia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

India Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Japan Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Malaysia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Indonesia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

China Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

South Korea Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer

Philippines Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Singapore Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Taiwan Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Thailand Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Vietnam Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment

Electronics Recommerce Is Expanding Through OEM and Telco-Led Models Across Markets

Across Asia, electronics recommerce is growing through structured trade-in programs by brands and telecom operators. Samsung and Apple operate resale channels in multiple countries, often with local partners (e.g., SK Telecom in South Korea, Cashify in India, Trademore in Vietnam).

High device replacement cycles, rising affordability concerns, and government-backed e-waste policies are pushing adoption. OEMs seek lifecycle control while telcos drive bundled device upgrades.

Refurbishment infrastructure will scale further in India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Certification, device grading, and warranty-backed resale will become baseline consumer expectations.

Apparel Recommerce Is Scaling Through Both P2P Platforms and Brand-Owned Initiatives

Fashion resale is growing across Asia through peer-to-peer platforms like Japan's Mercari, India's Relove, and Indonesia's Tinkerlust. Brands are also piloting take-back programs in urban centers.

Youth-led sustainability awareness, affordability drivers, and fashion-forward consumer cultures are increasing acceptance. Brands see resale as a means to extend product lifecycle and engage Gen Z.

Markets like Japan and South Korea will deepen verticalization (e.g., luxury, sneakers, kidswear), while Southeast Asia will see broader adoption via fashion e-commerce integration.

Circular Policies Are Enabling Market Entry and Structuring Recommerce Operations

Policy frameworks - ranging from Japan's Home Appliance Recycling Law to India's 2022 E-Waste Rules and South Korea's Resource Circulation Act - are mandating take-back and reuse across sectors.

Government targets for landfill reduction and carbon neutrality are enforcing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). These create legal grounds for recommerce models and encourage public-private pilots.

More Asian governments are expected to formalize resale flows into national waste strategies. This will drive compliance-based resale partnerships among brands, logistics firms, and recyclers.

Cross-Border Logistics and Localization Are Powering Platform Expansion in Recommerce

Regional platforms such as Carousell (Singapore), Mercari (Japan), and OLX (India, Indonesia) are adapting recommerce features - grading, delivery, seller ratings - for local use cases. Some platforms are also exploring cross-border resale logistics for verified goods.

Asia's mobile-first consumers, fragmented logistics environments, and increasing digital trust are shaping demand for structured resale. Cross-border flows are supported by high urban connectivity and low-cost fulfillment.

Expect platform consolidation and API-level logistics integrations. Intra-Asia resale flows - especially for high-value electronics and luxury fashion - will see pilot programs across Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Informal and Livestream Recommerce Is Formalizing via Platform Governance

Informal resale, long dominant in Asia (via Facebook Groups, local classifieds), is being structured through livestream commerce, resale verification, and platform curation.

Platforms like Douyin (China), LazLive (Southeast Asia), and Karrot (South Korea) are pushing livestream selling into secondhand categories. Consumer trust mechanisms - escrow, reviews, verification - are gaining importance.

Livestream recommerce will diversify into more product categories, and platform regulations will intensify, particularly in China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Platforms will invest in moderator teams, AI tools, and seller training.

Competitive Landscape in Asia Is Segmenting by Vertical but Integrating Through Infrastructure and Policy

Growth will depend on resale infrastructure, particularly device testing labs, fashion grading centers, and warehousing.

Partnerships between OEMs, retailers, and logistics players will define success in both urban and rural markets.

Regulatory enforcement of EPR laws will standardize resale practices and offer competitive advantages to compliant players.

Electronics Recommerce Is Driven by Refurbishment Specialists, OEM-Telco Programs, and Cross-Market Platforms

India's Cashify has scaled across more than 1,500 cities, integrating device diagnostics, doorstep collection, and resale with warranty. It partners with brands like Xiaomi and Amazon for buy-back operations.

In Vietnam, platforms like ReNew and Trademore are building refurbishment labs to support telco and OEM take-back programs under new e-waste guidelines.

Samsung runs structured trade-in programs in Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, often bundled with SK Telecom and Telkomsel upgrades.

Apple's trade-in channel has gone live in Japan, Singapore, and India via certified partners offering credit toward new purchases.

Fashion Recommerce Is Structured Around P2P Dominance and Vertical Specialist Platforms

Mercari dominates the Japanese market, accounting for over 94% of fashion resale transactions in 2023 (per Nikkei). It integrates shipping, payment, and fraud detection.

KREAM, a South Korean platform backed by Naver, has grown rapidly in sneakers and streetwear, leveraging product verification and price tracking.

In Indonesia, Tinkerlust targets women's fashion resale with seller onboarding, quality control, and branded partnerships.

India's Relove works with over 100 fashion brands, embedding resale options directly on brand websites through a white-label model.

Emerging Segments: Furniture, Appliances, and Baby Products

In Singapore, Hauhauz and secondhand retailers are exploring resale of refurbished home furniture, supported by government-backed sustainability grants.

KidsLoop (Korea) are entering niche segments like toys and kidswear, where resale frequency is high due to lifecycle limits.

Appliance buy-back programs are being piloted by LG and Panasonic in Japan and Malaysia under EPR compliance trials.

Strategic Moves and Ecosystem Integration Are Defining Competitive Scale

Carousell has expanded through acquisition (e.g., OLX Philippines, Malaysia), and now operates across 8+ countries with integrated logistics and payments.

Flipkart and Amazon India have both launched internal resale channels embedded within returns and refurbished product categories.

Cross-border resale is being tested through Singapore-Hong Kong partnerships and Japan-Southeast Asia trade corridors, especially for authenticated fashion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1079 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $77.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $112.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lroj1g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment