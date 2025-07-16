United Kingdom Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029 | Brand-Led Resale and In-Store Logistics to Shape UK Recommerce Evolution

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recommerce market in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 10.7% on annual basis to reach US$8.12 billion in 2025. The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 7.33 billion to approximately USD 11.45 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in United Kingdom, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.

The UK recommerce market is transitioning from generalist resale platforms to a verticalized ecosystem supported by refurbishment infrastructure, logistics partnerships, and regulatory readiness. Players across electronics, fashion, and household categories are consolidating category dominance while collaborating with logistics and resale service enablers. Recent regulatory consultations (e.g., EPR for textiles) and investor interest in circular startups are reshaping strategic positioning.

Recommerce in the United Kingdom Is Shifting from Informal Resale to Circular Retail Integration



The UK recommerce market is evolving from fragmented consumer-to-consumer (C2C) resale into structured, brand-led and infrastructure-backed models. Electronics and apparel are driving this shift, with major brands adopting recommerce to align with sustainability regulations and Gen Z resale preferences. Platforms like Vinted, eBay UK, and Currys' trade-in program are institutionalizing resale through logistics, refurbishment, and authentication.



Over the next 2-4 years, recommerce in the UK will formalize through brand-led resale, in-store logistics integration, and platform specialization. Electronics and apparel will remain the largest segments. Regulatory drivers like EPR and evolving consumer preferences - especially among younger cohorts - will sustain momentum. Infrastructure investment by platforms and retailers will move the market beyond informal resale into structured, circular commerce.



Electronics Recommerce Is Evolving into Hybrid Rental-Resale Models

UK electronics recommerce is moving beyond trade-in toward hybrid rent-resell models. Currys' "Cash for Trash" and "Trade-in and Save" programs remain active, while MusicMagpie is expanding its refurbished phone rental service into new categories like gaming consoles. EE and BT have extended device exchange within upgrade plans, but with increased attention to repair and reuse.

High inflation and cost-of-living pressures are pushing consumers toward lower upfront costs. Retailers and telcos are adapting with longer lifecycle models. Retailers must also comply with WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) obligations.

Rental-to-reuse models are expected to scale alongside traditional trade-in. MusicMagpie's rental program will influence market design, while WEEE compliance will keep resale volumes within domestic channels.

Apparel Brands Are Complying with EPR Through Domestic Recommerce Infrastructure

UK fashion brands are setting up internal recommerce pathways, driven by compliance needs. In 2024, Joules (owned by Next) launched a resale pilot with Reskinned. COS and Jigsaw now use Thrift+, a UK-origin resale-as-a-service platform. ASOS has integrated resale within its marketplace.

The UK government's upcoming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for textiles, expected by 2026, mandates brand accountability for post-consumer waste. Unlike U.S. brands that use tech partners like Trove, UK brands are collaborating with domestic logistics-powered platforms such as Thrift+ and Reskinned.

Recommerce in UK apparel will expand primarily as a legal compliance mechanism. More brands will implement white-label resale operations to meet EPR and maintain brand control over resale pricing.

Retailers Are Embedding Recommerce into In-Store Reverse Logistics

UK retailers are leveraging their physical store networks to manage recommerce collection and processing. Decathlon UK, IKEA, and John Lewis have all expanded in-store take-back programs, offering customers vouchers in exchange for returned items (sports gear, furniture, clothing).

In-store take-back reduces last-mile costs and increases footfall. John Lewis's "Buy Back" furniture program and IKEA's "Green Friday" resale initiative align with UK consumer preferences for local returns and environmental consciousness. The post-Brexit shift toward domestic circular models is also shaping logistics planning.

More retailers will design omnichannel recommerce pathways that integrate in-store drop-off with digital resale channels. These programs will be especially important as reverse logistics costs rise and consumer participation in take-back schemes increases.

Platform Recommerce Is Consolidating Through Domestic Verticalization Post-Brexit

UK-based recommerce platforms are verticalizing in response to reduced cross-border resale. Vinted (with a major UK user base), eBay UK, and MusicMagpie are investing in UK warehousing and focusing on category-specific logistics (fashion, tech, media respectively).

Brexit reduced cross-border recommerce flows, pushing UK platforms like MusicMagpie to shift toward domestic sourcing and refurbishment verticals. Vinted has built local fulfillment capabilities to align with UK demand. Inflation has reinforced the value of localized operations.

Platform models will grow more infrastructure-heavy. UK fulfillment and repair hubs will become essential. EU regulatory spillovers will still impact design, particularly in digital waste and packaging requirements.

Circular Consumption Is Accelerating Through Payment and Discovery Integrations

Circular economy adoption is growing among UK consumers, particularly Gen Z. Thrift+ and Loop have expanded resale access, and Klarna UK has integrated secondhand discovery via partner listings.

The UK's Net Zero Strategy and EPR consultation for textiles, combined with high inflation and youth demand for affordability, are accelerating behavior change. Gen Z consumers purchased secondhand in the past six months. Unlike in the U.S., where resale financing is emerging through BNPL providers, UK platforms like Klarna focus on secondhand discovery and curation through partner apps.

Circular shopping will integrate deeper into digital payment and search journeys. Loyalty programs, resale aggregators, and embedded resale apps will become key consumer touchpoints.

Competitive Landscape in the United Kingdom Is Becoming Verticalized and Infrastructure-Led

Brand-owned and platform recommerce will intensify in electronics and fashion due to EPR enforcement and shifting consumer preference toward verified resale.

Logistics and repair infrastructure players like Reskinned and Twig will gain importance as ecosystem enablers.

Investment is likely to increase in technology solutions (e.g., digital product passports, repair diagnostics, recommerce data platforms) that aid compliance and circularity.

Larger generalist platforms (like Amazon or Shopify) are currently not major players in UK recommerce, but retail entry remains a potential disruptor in 2-4 years.

Competitive Intensity Is Increasing in Category-Specific Ecosystems

Fashion recommerce is dominated by peer platforms and brand-collaborations

Vinted UK remains the most actively used peer-to-peer resale app for fashion, expanding its warehouse and logistics operations to the UK in 2024.

Depop (UK-based, owned by Etsy) targets Gen Z and has integrated resale features that focus on style curation and social selling.

Thrift+ powers resale-as-a-service for brands like COS and Jigsaw, enabling branded resale experiences.

Electronics recommerce is led by retail-led and circular-native platforms

MusicMagpie, a UK-based electronics recommerce company listed on AIM, processes and resells consumer electronics and media.

Currys operates one of the largest trade-in programs for used electronics, with logistics partnerships for reverse collection.

EE and O2 telecom providers also offer structured device trade-ins integrated into upgrade cycles.

Furniture and general goods recommerce is seeing early platform-led structuring

IKEA UK has scaled its "Buy Back" and refurbished furniture resale pilot in multiple cities.

John Lewis has entered the recommerce space via trial programs in furniture and fashion through in-store take-backs and partnerships.

New Entrants and Specialist Enablers Are Strengthening the Value Chain. Recommerce logistics and resale enablers are scaling operations

Reskinned, a textile recommerce enabler, has partnered with Joules, Finisterre, and River Island to manage take-back, repair, and resale.

Zedify, a sustainable logistics provider, partners with circular retailers for low-emission recommerce deliveries in urban zones.

Twig, a fintech-meets-recommerce startup, offers instant cash-out for secondhand fashion and electronics, integrating fintech tools into circular retail.

Retailer-led partnerships are intensifying

In 2023-24, Sweaty Betty partnered with Reskinned to roll out brand-owned resale.

Marks & Spencer integrated a digital wardrobe cleanup and resale flow through Thrift+, promoting brand-owned resale journeys.

Decathlon UK scaled trade-in for sports equipment with in-store and online resale integration.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom



