China Recommerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029 | Influencers, Ecosystem Integration, Platform Expansion, and Sustainability Incentives Shaping the Dynamic Landscape

The recommerce market in China is expected to grow by 11.0% on annual basis to reach US$40.01 billion in 2025. The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 36.03 billion to approximately USD 57.34 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in China, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.





China's recommerce market is structured around integrated e-commerce giants, electronics refurbishers, and emerging vertical platforms focused on fashion, luxury, and influencer commerce. The competitive landscape is shaped by scale, logistics integration, and regulatory alignment. China's recommerce sector is consolidating around major platforms, OEM trade-in programs, and livestream-led resale channels. Over the next 2-4 years, competitive advantage will be determined by inspection capabilities, logistics integration, regulatory compliance, and consumer trust via platform ecosystems.



Recommerce in China Is Rapidly Scaling Through Ecosystem Integration, Platform Expansion, and Sustainability Incentives



China's recommerce market is transitioning from fragmented C2C resale into a platform-integrated, logistics-enabled ecosystem. Electronics and fashion are leading segments, backed by growth in certified resale platforms, influencer-driven secondhand commerce, and sustainability-linked government policies.



China's recommerce ecosystem is moving toward a structured model driven by digital infrastructure, trade-in logistics, and regulatory incentives. Over the next 2-4 years, recommerce will become mainstream within e-commerce and retail journeys, particularly in electronics, fashion, and home appliances.



Electronics Recommerce Is Scaling via Trade-In, Refurbishment, and OEM Channels

Platforms like Aihuishou and JD.com's "Xianyu Trade-In" service have formalized electronics resale in China. Xiaomi and Apple operate trade-in programs supported by official refurbishers and channel partners.

Growing demand for affordable smartphones, coupled with government encouragement of circular electronics, has supported resale. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) promotes electronics lifecycle extension through policies on recycling and reuse.

OEMs and marketplaces will deepen partnerships in refurbishment logistics. Regulated refurbishment standards and expanded take-back networks are expected to scale across major cities.

Fashion Recommerce Is Growing Through Social Platforms and Luxury Authentication

Idle Fish (Xianyu), Alibaba's secondhand platform, is China's largest resale app with over 300 million users. Luxury resale is growing through channels like Plum and Feiyu.

Urban Gen Z and millennial consumers are embracing secondhand fashion for affordability and individuality. Authentication partnerships with luxury brands and third-party services address counterfeit risks.

Social platforms and livestream-driven recommerce will expand, while authentication tech will become standard in mid-to-high-end fashion resale.

Marketplaces Are Embedding Recommerce as a Vertical Use Case

Major e-commerce players including JD.com, Taobao, and Suning.com offer structured trade-in and certified pre-owned programs directly on their platforms.

Consumers trust large platforms for logistics, payments, and dispute resolution. Platforms also respond to regulatory pushes for green consumption by embedding resale and recycling flows.

Recommerce will be natively integrated within retail journeys on e-commerce platforms, from trade-in prompts to resale of used items through proprietary or partnered channels.

Government Policies Are Creating Incentives for Circular Consumption

China's 14th Five-Year Plan for Circular Economy (2021-2025) emphasizes reuse, trade-in, and resource efficiency. Pilot programs for electronic take-back and recycling are expanding in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Policy support aims to reduce urban waste and stimulate green consumption. Subsidies and tax incentives for recycling businesses and trade-in promotions are influencing retail and platform behavior.

Circularity metrics will be integrated into corporate ESG reporting. Large retailers will be required to adopt formal resale or trade-in mechanisms as part of regulatory compliance.

Influencer and Livestream-Led Recommerce Is Reshaping Discovery and Trust

Livestream resale via Douyin (TikTok China), Kuaishou, and Xiaohongshu is driving a new wave of secondhand product engagement. Influencer channels now auction or promote refurbished and pre-owned goods in real time.

Digital consumers in China prefer trust-based, real-time experiences. Platform algorithms amplify secondhand content, while influencers bridge trust gaps in categories like apparel and gadgets.

Livestream recommerce is expected to professionalize, with branded storefronts and stricter platform policies on product condition and returns.

Competitive Landscape in China Is Defined by Platform Ecosystems, OEM Programs, and Livestream Commerce

Platforms will invest in proprietary inspection technologies and resale-specific logistics as barriers to entry increase.

Fashion recommerce players will expand partnerships with influencers and adopt brand-level authentication to build trust.

Regulatory standards for electronics and luxury resale will shape platform participation, with larger players gaining compliance advantages

Electronics Recommerce Is Led by Large Platforms and OEM Trade-In Ecosystems

Aihuishou, a leading electronics trade-in platform backed by JD.com, manages sourcing, grading, and resale of used smartphones and devices. It operates service kiosks in over 140 cities and integrates logistics with JD's retail infrastructure.

JD.com and Suning.com provide certified trade-in flows tied to their first-party ecommerce and aftersales operations. These flows include pickup, condition check, refurbishment, and resale of electronics.

Xiaomi and Apple run official trade-in programs in China, relying on authorized partners for collection and refurbishment under tightly controlled quality standards.

Fashion and Luxury Recommerce Is Fragmented but Expanding Through Specialized Players

Xianyu (Idle Fish) dominates peer-to-peer resale in fashion and home goods. It leverages Alibaba's infrastructure and user base to facilitate authentication and delivery in high-value segments.

Plum (Hongbulin) and Feiyu focus on authenticated luxury resale, offering app-based listing, price suggestions, and quality inspection. These platforms appeal to urban consumers seeking accessible luxury.

WeChat mini-programs and Xiaohongshu (RED) are also emerging as resale storefronts for secondhand fashion via influencers and boutique sellers.

Influencer Commerce and Livestream Channels Are Emerging as Key Competitive Arenas

Douyin and Kuaishou enable secondhand sales via live auctions and influencer storefronts. Sellers can list refurbished items during live broadcasts with real-time audience interaction and platform escrow services.

Content creators with verified accounts build resale credibility, especially in categories like refurbished gadgets, fashion accessories, and niche collectibles.

These platforms increasingly require compliance with new disclosure and return standards to maintain trust and reduce fraud in resale streams.

Logistics and Inspection Infrastructure Is a Strategic Differentiator

Leading platforms such as JD and Aihuishou offer door-to-door pickup, AI-based condition assessment, and centralized refurbishment centers.

Authentication centers for fashion and electronics are expanding in major metro areas to support faster processing and resale readiness.

Integrated logistics with resale workflows are becoming a competitive advantage, particularly in cross-city or high-volume trade-in markets.

