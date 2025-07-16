Australia Recommerce Intelligence Report 2025 | Market to Reach $6.75 Billion by 2029, Driven by Platform Expansion, Retail Pilots, and Policy Influence

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recommerce market in Australia is expected to grow by 11.3% on annual basis to reach US$4.68 billion in 2025. The recommerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the recommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.20 billion to approximately USD 6.75 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Australia, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.



Australia's recommerce landscape is led by resale marketplaces, electronics refurbishers, and emerging brand-retailer partnerships. While still in a growth phase, the ecosystem is strengthening through compliance readiness, infrastructure scaling, and consumer engagement. Australia's recommerce market is entering a structured growth phase, led by peer-to-peer marketplaces, refurbished electronics platforms, and fashion resale integrations. Over the next 2-4 years, competitive advantage will come from operational scaling, digital infrastructure, and policy-aligned retail strategy.



Recommerce in Australia Is Being Shaped by Marketplace Growth, Retailer Adoption, and Sustainability Pressure



Australia's recommerce market is advancing through online platforms, in-store resale pilots, and policy-linked sustainability programs. While the sector remains early-stage compared to Europe, apparel, electronics, and furniture resale are witnessing traction, supported by Gen Z adoption, regulatory frameworks, and platform investment.Recommerce in Australia is scaling through fashion, electronics, and furniture initiatives. Over the next 2-4 years, platform-led innovation, retail partnerships, and sustainability-aligned strategies will drive more formalized and widespread recommerce activity.



Apparel Recommerce Is Gaining Traction Through Branded Pilots and Marketplaces

Fashion retailers like The Iconic and Country Road Group have launched recommerce initiatives, including The Iconic's integration with AirRobe. Peer-to-peer platforms like Depop and Poshmark Australia are expanding visibility of secondhand fashion.

Textile waste concerns and national circular economy goals are prompting apparel brands to explore recommerce and rental services. Industry bodies have emphasized the role of reuse in reducing fashion's environmental impact.

More fashion retailers in Australia are expected to adopt resale partnerships or build in-house recommerce offerings. Peer-to-peer platforms will increasingly integrate quality assurance and logistics support.

Electronics Recommerce Is Growing via Trade-In Programs and Platform-Led Refurbishment

Retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks offer device trade-in programs. Dedicated platforms like Reebelo and OzMobiles are growing as refurbished electronics providers.

Cost-conscious consumers and increasing e-waste regulation under Australia's National Waste Policy are encouraging trade-in and refurbishment models. Refurbished electronics appeal to consumers seeking affordability and sustainability.

Certified refurbishment and trade-in offerings are expected to become more common among major electronics retailers.

Furniture and Home Goods Recommerce Is Emerging Through Platform and Retail Experiments

IKEA Australia has piloted Buy Back & Resell programs at select stores. Informal platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Snaffle are active in the resale of home goods and appliances.

Growing awareness of environmental impact and landfill diversion is prompting experimentation with resale. Retailers are testing circular services in response to evolving waste and reuse expectations.

Retailers are likely to expand furniture resale pilots, while platforms enhance tools for local logistics and pricing.

Marketplaces Are Becoming Aggregators for Resale Discovery

eBay Australia, Gumtree, and Facebook Marketplace continue to dominate general resale, while new integrations like AirRobe embed resale within primary purchases.

Embedded resale options and improved user experience are supporting resale adoption. Platforms are refining listing and delivery experiences to reduce friction.

Discovery and resale functions will be increasingly built into e-commerce journeys, with newer tools and plug-ins supporting embedded resale flows.

Regulation and Consumer Sentiment Are Reinforcing Circular Retail

Australia's Product Stewardship Act and National Waste Policy Framework support reuse and extended product lifecycles. Public sentiment favors secondhand purchases for both environmental and cost reasons.

Government programs and industry-wide ESG expectations are encouraging adoption of recommerce models in both electronics and textiles. Retailers are responding with circular pilots and take-back initiatives.

Resale is expected to become embedded in sustainability strategies and retailer operations, with regulatory alignment continuing to shape retail participation.

Competitive Landscape in Australia Is Evolving Through Platform Expansion, Retail Pilots, and Policy Influence

Recommerce platforms are likely to invest in stronger backend infrastructure - covering product authentication, condition grading, and return logistics.

Brand-led circular fashion initiatives will expand as resale becomes embedded into consumer journeys and loyalty programs.

Government policy and industry stewardship programs will reinforce retailer participation and make recommerce a more standardized retail function.

Marketplaces and Electronics Platforms Dominate Early-Stage Recommerce

eBay Australia and Gumtree remain dominant across general resale. These platforms facilitate peer-to-peer transactions across categories like electronics, fashion, and furniture. Their wide user base and localized logistics give them an edge in informal recommerce.

Facebook Marketplace continues to see high engagement in resale of home goods, appliances, and furniture. The lack of formal verification processes is offset by its convenience and social integration.

Reebelo and OzMobiles are emerging as trusted platforms for refurbished electronics. Both offer certification, device warranties, and flexible delivery options, helping formalize the secondhand electronics ecosystem.

Fashion Recommerce Is Supported by Integration Partners and Circular Tech

The Iconic's collaboration with AirRobe allows shoppers to link purchases with a digital wardrobe, enabling future resale with ease. This embedded resale model is one of the earliest of its kind in Australia.

Poshmark Australia and Depop have built strong traction among Gen Z consumers, offering fashion-centric resale experiences through intuitive mobile-first interfaces and social selling features.

A growing ecosystem of resale enablers is emerging to support fashion brands. These include white-label tech providers that offer embedded wardrobe tools, resale checkout APIs, and returns-to-resale workflow management.

Retailers Are Piloting Take-Back and Resale Programs

Officeworks operates a national electronic take-back initiative, accepting used devices for potential refurbishment or recycling. This complements its broader sustainability goals.

JB Hi-Fi offers trade-in programs where consumers receive store credit in exchange for used electronics. These devices are then routed through certified refurbishers.

IKEA Australia is testing resale stations under its Buy Back & Resell model. These pilots have been launched in metro locations and are being evaluated for scalability.

Enablers and Policy Bodies Are Influencing Circular Retail Standards

The Australian Fashion Council provides industry guidance and supports circularity goals across the fashion sector. It has championed reuse and end-of-life planning for garments.

The Product Stewardship Centre of Excellence plays a pivotal role in guiding policy and industry practices around extended product lifecycles and recycling.

Circular economy accelerators and government-supported innovation labs are helping retailers pilot recommerce models by offering funding and operational toolkits.

